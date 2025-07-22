A Taste of Transylvania in the Heart of Bucharest: Harghita Launches Its Gastronomic Journey Toward 2027

On a sweltering summer day in Bucharest, a refreshing breeze from the cool mountains of Harghita swept into the city, bringing with it the promise of a unique culinary experience. On July 21st, the Liszt Institute – Hungarian Cultural Centre Bucharest hosted a remarkable event dedicated to the flavors, culture, and tourism of Harghita County, marking a significant milestone on the road to 2027, when Harghita will become a European Region of Gastronomy.

Guests were greeted with the region’s most iconic treat – the award-winning kürtős kalács, prepared live before their eyes – along with other traditional delicacies that offered a glimpse into the gastronomic richness of Transylvania. The event was a harmonious blend of taste, culture, and community spirit.

Harghita: From Hidden Gem to Culinary Star

Travel entrepreneur Răzvan Pascu, one of the event’s speakers, shared his personal journey of becoming an ambassador for Harghita, driven by a decade-long passion for the area:

“I started writing about the Harghita-Covasna region nearly ten years ago. I traveled extensively there and fell in love with it. I met only kind people, ate delicious food, and discovered incredibly beautiful places – countless shades of green, unspoiled nature.”

He emphasized the ongoing transformation of Harghita into a major tourist destination, thanks to tens of millions of euros in investments. He mentioned entrepreneurs returning from Hungary to build new projects – one of the most ambitious being Oxygen Resort, a €50 million tourist complex at Pângărați Pass, near Neamț County.

Harghita is already home to seven summer toboggan tracks – the highest number in Romania – and during winter, skiing in Mădăraș or Harghita Băi is half the price of a trip to the Prahova Valley.

“Harghita is an incredibly diverse and appealing destination from a tourism perspective,” Pascu added.

Visit Harghita: Building a Gastronomic Future

Szabó Károly, President of the Visit Harghita Tourism Promotion Organization, detailed how the region secured the prestigious title of European Region of Gastronomy for 2027:

“The process began in 2023, as we were already aware of our strong gastronomic heritage. We gathered all the puzzle pieces: local producers, signature events, and academic support. A jury from seven countries visited us last autumn and were truly impressed by what they saw.”

Visit Harghita operates like a corporation, with a long-term vision and strategic development. The organization aims not only to shine a spotlight on Harghita’s culinary strengths but to contribute to Romania’s national image as a vibrant and diverse destination.

“It is not just Harghita. Sibiu led the way. If all goes well, Banat will follow in 2028, and Dobrogea in 2029,” Szabó explained. “So this is not just a regional project – it’s a nationwide movement.”

An Invitation to Discover Harghita

As Romania continues to strengthen its international presence through gastronomy and sustainable tourism, Harghita is positioning itself as a must-visit region – especially for those seeking cool summers, warm hospitality, and rich cultural experiences.

“Today, we brought a piece of Harghita to Bucharest,” said Szabó, “and we hope more and more people will be convinced it’s worth making the trip. Especially in summer – when it’s cool, green, and full of life. So don’t make plans too far away. Come to Harghita!”

A Festival Spirit in Bucharest

The event in Bucharest highlighted the unity and creativity of the Harghita community through live cooking demonstrations, storytelling, and guided tastings. It featured regional brands and culinary artisans such as:

Málna – a confectionery in Sfântu Gheorghe known for fruit-shaped sweets

Hotel Septimia – a key hospitality landmark

Kotyogó – known for offering some of the finest Hungarian cuisine in Romania

Kürtős Kalács experts from Lupeni – whose craftsmanship left the crowd mesmerized

Looking ahead, one of the region’s most anticipated events is Taste of Transylvania, a gastronomic festival held in early September that attracts 15,000–20,000 visitors over just a few days, drawing in tourists through local cuisine, lodging, shopping, and entertainment.

The delights we enjoyed at the Bucharest event

Septimia Menu

Appetizer

Smoked duck breast on artisanal bread with caraway-flavored fresh cheese cream and homemade fermented cabbage

Dessert

Award-winning cake in 2024

Magic cake with polenta and plums

Kotyogó Menu

Soup

Cream of wild berries soup

Main Course

Bear steak, sweet potato purée, marinated chanterelle mushrooms, sautéed Pleurotus mushrooms, and roasted beetroot

Desserts

Málna by Lengyel László