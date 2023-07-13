Almost 50% increase in incoming tourism to Romania, study says

With a mix of a bit of everything, from the sunny seaside to the cool mountains, Romania is attracting more and more tourists every year. And, with summer bringing some of the largest festivals in Europe to Cluj-Napoca, and with Timișoara being a European Capital of Culture for the whole of 2023, according to a travel-tech company’s study about who’s visiting Romania this summer.

Data shows that bookings made until the 6th of July 2023 to travel anytime to Romania have increased by 48.8% compared to the same period of time last year. When looking at summer trips the increase is 27.7% compared to last summer. Most of those traveling to Romania arrive at the airports in Bucharest, Suceava and Timișoara.

The top nationalities visiting Romania this summer are Israelis, Italians, the French, UK nationals, Spanish, Germans, Americans, Portuguese, Bulgarians and Hungarians. Most of them (40%) will spend up to 3 days in Romania, while 24% will be here for 4 to 6 days, and 21% will spend one to two weeks here. The average price they paid for their plane tickets is 131 euros.

Those traveling to Bucharest this summer paid slightly more on their tickets, with the average price being 157 euros. Most people coming to the capital this summer flew over from London, Tel Aviv, Brussels, Madrid, Rome, Milan, Barcelona, Vienna, Paris and Dublin. Almost a third of them (31%) will spend up to 3 days here, while 23% are traveling for 1 to 2 weeks, and another 21% will spend 4 to 6 days in Romania.

Cluj-Napoca has also been attracting a lot of tourists for the summer over the past few years, with Untold and Electric Castle being not only the most awaited festivals among Romanians, but have also become some of the largest in Europe. Most of those traveling to the unofficial capital of Transylvania this summer come from London, Dublin, Paris, Milan, Brussels, Madrid, Barcelona, Tel Aviv, Vienna and Basel. They paid almost the same for their plane tickets as those traveling to Bucharest – 154 euros, on average. 34% of those booking return tickets to Cluj Napoca on Kiwi.com, chose short trips of up to 3 days, 26% will spend 4 to 6 days, and 20% will spend 1 to 2 weeks there.