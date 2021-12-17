Astra Museum in Sibiu gets the “Travelers Choice Award 2021” award

The famous open-air museum in Dumbrava Sibiului, the Astra Museum, received the distinction “Travelers Choice Award 2021”.

This award comes as a result of the positive reviews gathered by the Sibiu museum on a well-known travel platform, where tourists from all over the world write down their impressions.

Astra Museum that stretches over more than 100 hectares becomes a true delight for visitors every season.

During the winter visitors can discover 400 households with cottages, windmills, a country fair and over 10 kilometers of alleys that invite you to long walks – on foot or … with a horse-drawn sleigh.

The museum is also hosting performances of Romanian folk traditions such as carols, Romanian winter customs and sleigh contests.

However, every season the museum is a witness of revived old traditions of the ancient Romanian households, so tourists can find out during their museum tour how the cheese is made, how the sheep are cut, how the grass is mowed or how grandma used to weave woolen socks. Visitors can also see how the Romanian ancestors would party at weddings.

According to the travel website, the Astra Museum is rated 4 and a half stars out of a maximum of 5 stars. In 2019, the museum attracted over 650,000 visitors. Last year, only 300,000 visitors arrived at the museum due to pandemic restrictions.

“The direct interaction of a visitor with a gastronomic workshop, with a craft workshop practically means carrying on this Romanian tradition, of the authentic element buried here in the museum”, said Cosmin Călinescu, spokesperson of the Astra Museum.

Early this year, ASTRA Museum in Sibiu announced the start of the rehabilitation work of the House of Arts, the first centre in the city that will promote the Romanian handicraft items, following an investment of EUR 2.5 million from Norwegian grants.

