Autumn fairytale getaways and holidays in spectacular destinations

Autumn is undoubtedly one of the best times of the year to travel. Temperatures become milder, tourist destinations are less crowded, and landscapes are adorned with spectacular colors. For seniors who want to discover new places at a comfortable pace, as well as for those who can arrange their vacations during this period, the travel agency Hello Holidays has prepared a rich collection of autumn stays and special offers to suit all tastes. The offers have no age restrictions and no extra charges for non-seniors, so anyone seeking a relaxing, cultural, and well-organized holiday can enjoy these experiences.

Moreover, for travelers already planning their New Year’s Eve celebrations, Hello Holidays offers a variety of packages, both by coach and by plane, to destinations that combine tradition with breathtaking scenery.

“Autumn is the ideal season for vacations, especially for senior travelers who want a leisurely yet meaningful holiday. We have created a variety of programs to suit all tastes and traveler types, with no age restrictions or extra charges. Those who love Italy can choose Tuscany, Naples, or the Amalfi Coast, while enthusiasts of spectacular landscapes should not miss Switzerland and the French Riviera. Travelers seeking sunny, relaxing destinations can opt for Malta or Valencia. New Year’s Eve is also a special occasion, and in 2026 we want every tourist to start the year with wonderful memories, whether they choose to stay in Romania—such as in Bucovina—or explore European capitals like Paris, Vienna, or Barcelona, or more distant destinations like the spectacular Hong Kong,” said Mădălina Balaiban, General Manager of Hello Holidays.

Autumn programs for seniors – 8 days of storybook travel for every type of traveler

Autumn brings the charm of peaceful travel, far from the hustle and bustle of the summer season. It’s the perfect time for cultural exploration, strolls through historic towns, and wine tastings in picturesque landscapes. Mild temperatures, the warm colors of nature, and a relaxed atmosphere turn each vacation day into an unforgettable experience. This autumn, Hello Holidays has prepared a series of 8-day stays, with flights included, to some of the most beautiful destinations in Europe.

Venice – Emilia Romagna (8 days by plane)

An immersion into a romantic and refined Italy, from the Venetian canals to the gastronomic cities of Verona, Vicenza, Castelfranco, and Bassano del Grappa. A sensory experience enhanced by wine and rustic scenery. Departures start on September 9, with prices from €629/person in a double room. Price includes flights, airport taxes, transfers (airport–hotel), half-board accommodation, and a tour guide from the agency.

Tuscany (8 days by plane)

A dream journey through the hills and artistic treasures of the region. San Marino, Bologna, Siena, Pisa, San Gimignano, and Cinque Terre offer a blend of culture, Renaissance architecture, and authentic traditions. Departures from Iași start on September 20, with prices from €659/person in a double room.

Barcelona and Costa Brava (8 days by plane)

A journey into the heart of Catalonia, where travelers can admire Gaudí’s masterpieces, enjoy authentic tapas, and relax on the spectacular shores of Costa Brava. Departures from Cluj-Napoca start on September 25, with prices from €609/person in a double room.

Valencia (8 days by plane)

The city of the future, home to the City of Arts and Sciences, yet also deeply Mediterranean, with sunny beaches and a vibrant old town. Its landmark cultural complex, designed by Santiago Calatrava, offers an avant-garde vision of the 21st century. Departures start on September 19, with prices from €649/person in a double room.

Naples and Amalfi Coast (8 days by plane)

A trip to southern Italy where the millennia-old history of Pompeii intertwines with the picturesque charm of the Amalfi Coast towns—Positano, Amalfi, and the scenic Sorrento. Departures start on September 12, with prices from €699/person in a double room.

Switzerland and Northern Italy (8 days by plane)

From the Swiss Alps to the Italian Lakes, travelers will enjoy breathtaking landscapes, elegant cities, and a fairytale atmosphere. Departures start on September 19, with prices from €699/person in a double room.

Malta (8 days by plane)

A sunny autumn destination, perfect for historical explorations in Mdina and Valletta, as well as relaxing by the Mediterranean. Malta’s capital, Valletta, is a UNESCO World Heritage site thanks to its baroque architecture and narrow cobbled streets. Departures start on October 17, with prices from €769/person in a double room.

French Riviera (8 days by plane)

Luxury and elegance by the sea: Nice, Cannes, Monaco, and Nice again offer a refined yet relaxing experience under the sunny skies of the French autumn. Departures from October 11, priced from €749/person in a double room.

New Year’s Eve 2026 – Special destinations for spectacular beginnings

Whether you want to spend New Year’s Eve in an authentic Romanian winter landscape, admire fireworks from the banks of the Seine, or enjoy the sunshine in Asia, Hello Holidays offers options for all tastes and budgets. Packages include transportation, accommodation, festive meals, and a professional guide, ensuring a complete, worry-free experience. Programs are carefully designed for both those who want a lively celebration in vibrant European capitals and those who prefer a quiet New Year in the fresh mountain air or in exotic destinations. Additionally, the flexibility to choose between coach and air travel allows everyone to find the right option for their pace and travel style.

Coach destinations:

New Year’s Eve in Bucovina (4 days) – Authentic Romanian holidays with traditional dishes, winter customs, and warm hospitality in charming settings. Discounted price: 2,056 lei/person in a double room (festive New Year’s Eve dinner included as a bonus).

– Authentic Romanian holidays with traditional dishes, winter customs, and warm hospitality in charming settings. Discounted price: 2,056 lei/person in a double room (festive New Year’s Eve dinner included as a bonus). New Year’s Eve in North Macedonia (5 days) – A surprising destination with mountain scenery and historic towns like UNESCO-listed Ohrid. Price: €269/person in a double room.

– A surprising destination with mountain scenery and historic towns like UNESCO-listed Ohrid. Price: €269/person in a double room. New Year’s Eve in Prague (6 days) – The Golden City becomes even more magical in winter, with Christmas markets, Gothic architecture, and a romantic atmosphere.

– The Golden City becomes even more magical in winter, with Christmas markets, Gothic architecture, and a romantic atmosphere. New Year’s Eve in Athens (7 days) – For those who want to combine the New Year celebration with a journey into Mediterranean history and culture, this coach tour to Athens is the perfect choice. Over 7 days, travelers will discover the beauty of Greece’s capital, charming cities such as Thessaloniki, and the Olympus Riviera. Discounted price: €472/person in a double room.

Flight destinations:

New Year’s Eve in Barcelona (5 days) – A Mediterranean celebration among palm trees, tapas, and notable medieval landmarks. Discounted price: €849/person in a double room.

– A Mediterranean celebration among palm trees, tapas, and notable medieval landmarks. Discounted price: €849/person in a double room. New Year’s Eve in Paris (5 days) – The City of Love and Lights, perfect for a festive night on the famous Champs-Élysées or a cruise on the Seine. Discounted price: €899/person in a double room.

– The City of Love and Lights, perfect for a festive night on the famous Champs-Élysées or a cruise on the Seine. Discounted price: €899/person in a double room. New Year’s Eve in Vienna (5 days) – Classical music and winter markets in one of Europe’s most refined cities. Discounted price: €1,099/person in a double room.

– Classical music and winter markets in one of Europe’s most refined cities. Discounted price: €1,099/person in a double room. New Year’s Eve in Switzerland – Alsace (8 days) – Combines the charm of festively decorated Alsatian villages with the elegance of Swiss cities. Discounted price: €1,079/person in a double room.

– Combines the charm of festively decorated Alsatian villages with the elegance of Swiss cities. Discounted price: €1,079/person in a double room. New Year’s Eve in Hong Kong (11 days) – An exotic experience where Asian culture meets futuristic luxury. Perfect for those seeking a truly unique New Year. Discounted price: €2,699/person in a double room.

Through these vacations and offers, Hello Holidays turns every season into a reason to escape, discover, and enjoy. With a generous portfolio of destinations and meticulous organization, the agency ensures safety, comfort, and unforgettable experiences for all travel enthusiasts.

