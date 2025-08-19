Babele Cabin in Bucegi Listed for Sale Again with Higher Price

Babele Cabin, a landmark for tourists who love the mountains and nature, is looking for a new owner, according to a listing on a real estate website.

Located near iconic attractions, the Sphinx and Babele rock formations, which draw thousands of visitors each year from Romania and abroad, the property is listed for €1.6 million on Imobiliare.ro.

The Babele Cabin “is situated in the heart of the Bucegi Mountains, in an area of rare natural beauty, recognized nationally and internationally. (…) Access is easy both via the Bușteni cable car, offering a spectacular travel experience, and by road via the Transbucegi route, ensuring a steady flow of visitors year-round,” explained representatives of the real estate agency handling the property.

Perched at over 2,200 meters on the Bucegi plateau, the cabin was built in 1937 based on designs by architect Octav Doicescu. According to the agency representing the owner, there is a permit for modernizing the existing structure, and the land area allows for reconfigurations and optimization of current functionalities.

The agency notes that the property is suitable for investment as a four-star hotel and restaurant, with premium facilities and international standards, including spa and wellness areas.

Currently, the cabin has a capacity of 108 beds in rooms ranging from 2 to 12 beds.

The ideal investor to start a project in what the agency calls “a unique location in Romania” would be either a hotel group, a mountain tourism operator, or an entrepreneur interested in a flagship tourist destination.

Babele Cabin was previously put up for sale in 2022, when the asking price was €1.15 million, according to Antena 3.