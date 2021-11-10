Bran Castle amongst European landmarks with cheapest Airbnbs

From Rome’s Colosseum to the iconic London Eye, Europe is home to some of the most famous landmarks in the world, which garner thousands of tourists every day.

After Airbnb recently reported a 52% increase in holiday bookings after Covid restrictions eased, Uswitch.com/mortgages were curious to uncover which world famous landmarks have the cheapest Airbnb’s within walking distance. By analysing 45,573 Airbnb listings and 2.5 million user ratings, Uswitch.com/mortgages can now reveal all.

This research is part of a wider study into the global landmarks with the cheapest Airbnb options.

Landmark (Country) Total Airbnb listings (2km radius) Average Airbnb rating (out of five) Average price per night Pompeii (Italy) 325 4.77 €55.95 Acropolis (Greece) 699 4.82 €65.72 Alhambra (Spain) 628 4.71 €67.05 Colosseum (Italy) 662 4.70 €81.50 Sistine Chapel (Vatican City) 349 4.78 €85.21 Leaning Tower of Pisa (Italy) 413 4.66 €86.44 Ponte Vecchio (Italy) 479 4.77 €89.54 St Peter’s Basilica (Vatican City) 617 4.77 €90.41 Arena di Verona (Italy) 621 4.79 €91.86 Piazza del Campo (Italy) 578 4.78 €92.66 Florence Cathedral (Italy) 663 4.81 €92.80 Sagrada Familia (Spain) 649 4.63 €94.76 Prague Castle (Czech Republic) 528 4.74 €98.51 Bran Castle (Romania) 65 4.78 €110.16 Saint Mark’s Basilica (Italy) 676 4.78 €113.74

In Europe, Italy comes out on top with the most landmarks with affordable Airbnbs. The first of these entries is the archaeological site of Pompeii. This ancient city attracts over four million visitors a year but is over 16 miles away from the nearest main city, Naples, meaning it can be a bit of a trek after a long day exploring. Luckily, there are 325 Airbnbs close by with a low average price of £47.21 per night.

The Acropolis of Athens is up next, with nearly 700 Airbnbs to choose from in the Greek city. After wandering around the citadel, you can save yourself a long journey back to comfort by booking an Airbnb in Athens, priced at an average of £55.45 per night.

The enchanting palace of Alhambra in Spain looks out over the city of Granada, a location you could stay in for an average of just £56.57 a night based upon our analysis of the 628 properties available in the area. Based on guest reviews and amenities, the average rating for Airbnbs in this area is 4.71 out of five.

Another Italian entry is the Colosseum in Rome. To stay near this piece of history, which was first built around 70 A.D., you can expect to pay an average price of £68.76 per night. In over two-thirds of these places, you’ll even have your own private bathroom and Wi-Fi available.

Landmarks in Vatican City appear twice within the top 10, in fifth and eighth place. First up is the Sistine Chapel, where Airbnbs situated within 2km of this famous landmark are priced at an average of £71.89. In eighth place is St. Peter’s Basilica and, according to our analysis, staying in an Airbnb close to this Renaissance church will cost you around £76.28.

The remaining entries in the top 10 are all in Italy. Landmarks including the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Ponte Vecchio, Arena di Verona, and Piazza del Campo all have affordable Airbnbs, with prices falling within the £70 to £80 range.

A venue in Romania is also on the list, Bran Castle, with 65 total Airbnb listings and an average price per night of €110.16.

The global landmarks with the cheapest Airbnb’s within a 30-minute walk!

The world-famous Taj Mahal is the landmark with the cheapest Airbnb options within a 2km radius. Situated within the city of Agra, India, the cost to stay a night in the surrounding area of the Islamic Mosque and tomb is €29.27 – 94% cheaper than an Airbnb within the same walking distance of the Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles (€549.25) in last place. However, when it comes to the quality of the accommodations, the 53 listings near the Taj Mahal placed sixth from the bottom, with an average Airbnb rating of 4.61/5.

One of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World comes in second place: the Giza Pyramid Complex in Egypt. A stay near this Cairo landmark will only set you back €38.69 per night. Those who can’t disconnect when travelling will be spoilt for choice for a stay close to these ancient ruins, as 93% of the 122 listings offer WiFi – over two times more than the listings offering WiFi in proximity to Christ the Redeemer, Brazil (49/52).