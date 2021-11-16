Arch of Triumph, Bucharest. Credit photo: nicole-baster/unsplash
Bucharest, among the top 10 cities with the smallest Airbnb rip-offs

By Romania Journal
The city where Airbnb prices are the most in line with the average is Seoul, South Korea, according to A survey conducted by OnlineMoneyAdvisor.co.uk. The average price per night in this city is €40.97. Travellers searching for a space on Airbnb can expect to pay around €54 which is a small increase of €13.03.

The second smallest difference can be found in Belgrade, Serbia. In this city the average price per night is a very affordable €22.58. The average price on Airbnb is €14.42 higher at €37.00.

The third smallest difference is in Tirana, Albania. The price per night in this city is one of the lowest of the cities in the study at €12.90. Despite the fact the difference in prices is one of the lowest in the study, the Airbnb price is still more than double the average at €30 per night (€17.10 more).

The Romanian Capital, Bucharest (Romania) comes fourth, with € 17.42 (£14.71) an average rental price per night and € 35 (£29.55) average Airbnb price per night.

In-house experts scoured the internet to find the average price of Airbnb stays across major cities, along with the average rent in the cities, to determine if the app is a bargain or a rip off. The comprehensive study was performed on a sample of 35,648 Airbnb listings from 52 major cities, with ratings from 2,845,681 users.

The top 10 cities with the biggest Airbnb rip-offs

Rank

City

Average Rental Price Per Night

Average Airbnb Price Per Night

Difference

1

Reykjavík (Iceland)

€ 37.10 (£31.33)

€ 133.50 (£112.72)

€ 96.40 (£81.40)

2

Reading (United Kingdom)

€ 32.26 (£27.24)

€ 123 (£103.86)

€ 90.74 (£76.72)

3

New York City (United States)

€ 87.85 (£74.18)

€ 178.50 (£150.72)

€ 90.65 (£76.54)

4

London (United Kingdom)

€ 58.06 (£49.02)

€ 146 (£123.28)

€ 87.94 (£74.25)

5

Oxford (United Kingdom)

€ 32.26 (£27.24)

€ 117.50 (£99.21)

€ 82.24 (£69.24)

6

Dublin (Ireland)

€ 56.54 (£47.74)

€ 139 (£117.37)

€ 82.55 (£69.70)

7

Copenhagen (Denmark)

€ 45.16 (£38.13)

€ 127 (£107.23)

€ 81.84 (£69.10)

8

The Hague (The Netherlands)

€ 35.48 (£29.96)

€ 113 (£95.41)

€ 77.52 (£65.45)

9

Paris (France)

€ 40.32 (£34.04)

€ 113 (£95.41)

€ 72.68 (£61.37)

10

Luxembourg (Luxembourg)

€ 53.23 (£44.95)

€ 120 (£101.32)

€ 66.77 (£56.38)

