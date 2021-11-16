Bucharest, among the top 10 cities with the smallest Airbnb rip-offs
The city where Airbnb prices are the most in line with the average is Seoul, South Korea, according to A survey conducted by OnlineMoneyAdvisor.co.uk. The average price per night in this city is €40.97. Travellers searching for a space on Airbnb can expect to pay around €54 which is a small increase of €13.03.
The second smallest difference can be found in Belgrade, Serbia. In this city the average price per night is a very affordable €22.58. The average price on Airbnb is €14.42 higher at €37.00.
The third smallest difference is in Tirana, Albania. The price per night in this city is one of the lowest of the cities in the study at €12.90. Despite the fact the difference in prices is one of the lowest in the study, the Airbnb price is still more than double the average at €30 per night (€17.10 more).
The Romanian Capital, Bucharest (Romania) comes fourth, with € 17.42 (£14.71) an average rental price per night and € 35 (£29.55) average Airbnb price per night.
In-house experts scoured the internet to find the average price of Airbnb stays across major cities, along with the average rent in the cities, to determine if the app is a bargain or a rip off. The comprehensive study was performed on a sample of 35,648 Airbnb listings from 52 major cities, with ratings from 2,845,681 users.
The top 10 cities with the biggest Airbnb rip-offs
|
Rank
|
City
|
Average Rental Price Per Night
|
Average Airbnb Price Per Night
|
Difference
|
1
|
Reykjavík (Iceland)
|
€ 37.10 (£31.33)
|
€ 133.50 (£112.72)
|
€ 96.40 (£81.40)
|
2
|
Reading (United Kingdom)
|
€ 32.26 (£27.24)
|
€ 123 (£103.86)
|
€ 90.74 (£76.72)
|
3
|
New York City (United States)
|
€ 87.85 (£74.18)
|
€ 178.50 (£150.72)
|
€ 90.65 (£76.54)
|
4
|
London (United Kingdom)
|
€ 58.06 (£49.02)
|
€ 146 (£123.28)
|
€ 87.94 (£74.25)
|
5
|
Oxford (United Kingdom)
|
€ 32.26 (£27.24)
|
€ 117.50 (£99.21)
|
€ 82.24 (£69.24)
|
6
|
Dublin (Ireland)
|
€ 56.54 (£47.74)
|
€ 139 (£117.37)
|
€ 82.55 (£69.70)
|
7
|
Copenhagen (Denmark)
|
€ 45.16 (£38.13)
|
€ 127 (£107.23)
|
€ 81.84 (£69.10)
|
8
|
The Hague (The Netherlands)
|
€ 35.48 (£29.96)
|
€ 113 (£95.41)
|
€ 77.52 (£65.45)
|
9
|
Paris (France)
|
€ 40.32 (£34.04)
|
€ 113 (£95.41)
|
€ 72.68 (£61.37)
|
10
|
Luxembourg (Luxembourg)
|
€ 53.23 (£44.95)
|
€ 120 (£101.32)
|
€ 66.77 (£56.38)