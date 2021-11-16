Bucharest, among the top 10 cities with the smallest Airbnb rip-offs

The city where Airbnb prices are the most in line with the average is Seoul, South Korea, according to A survey conducted by OnlineMoneyAdvisor.co.uk. The average price per night in this city is €40.97. Travellers searching for a space on Airbnb can expect to pay around €54 which is a small increase of €13.03.

The second smallest difference can be found in Belgrade, Serbia. In this city the average price per night is a very affordable €22.58. The average price on Airbnb is €14.42 higher at €37.00.

The third smallest difference is in Tirana, Albania. The price per night in this city is one of the lowest of the cities in the study at €12.90. Despite the fact the difference in prices is one of the lowest in the study, the Airbnb price is still more than double the average at €30 per night (€17.10 more).

The Romanian Capital, Bucharest (Romania) comes fourth, with € 17.42 (£14.71) an average rental price per night and € 35 (£29.55) average Airbnb price per night.

In-house experts scoured the internet to find the average price of Airbnb stays across major cities, along with the average rent in the cities, to determine if the app is a bargain or a rip off. The comprehensive study was performed on a sample of 35,648 Airbnb listings from 52 major cities, with ratings from 2,845,681 users.

The top 10 cities with the biggest Airbnb rip-offs

Rank City Average Rental Price Per Night Average Airbnb Price Per Night Difference 1 Reykjavík (Iceland) € 37.10 (£31.33) € 133.50 (£112.72) € 96.40 (£81.40) 2 Reading (United Kingdom) € 32.26 (£27.24) € 123 (£103.86) € 90.74 (£76.72) 3 New York City (United States) € 87.85 (£74.18) € 178.50 (£150.72) € 90.65 (£76.54) 4 London (United Kingdom) € 58.06 (£49.02) € 146 (£123.28) € 87.94 (£74.25) 5 Oxford (United Kingdom) € 32.26 (£27.24) € 117.50 (£99.21) € 82.24 (£69.24) 6 Dublin (Ireland) € 56.54 (£47.74) € 139 (£117.37) € 82.55 (£69.70) 7 Copenhagen (Denmark) € 45.16 (£38.13) € 127 (£107.23) € 81.84 (£69.10) 8 The Hague (The Netherlands) € 35.48 (£29.96) € 113 (£95.41) € 77.52 (£65.45) 9 Paris (France) € 40.32 (£34.04) € 113 (£95.41) € 72.68 (£61.37) 10 Luxembourg (Luxembourg) € 53.23 (£44.95) € 120 (£101.32) € 66.77 (£56.38)