Bucharest to be promoted abroad as a city break destination

The Municipality of Bucharest is to conclude a protocol with the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism aimed at promoting the Capital as a city break destination.

The measure was voted in the General Council of the Capital with 28 votes in favor and 17 abstentions. The representatives of the ministry and those of the municipality will collaborate in order to establish mutual promotion actions. At the same time, the ministry will grant free of charge the right to use the brands “Romania exploraţi Grădina Carpatilor” and “Romania explore the Carpathian garden”, in order to promote our country as a tourist destination and for advertising purposes.

The Ministry will also grant the Bucharest municipality the right to use audiovisual productions in Romanian and beyond, from the categories activities and adventure, city breaks, rural tourism.

The protocol is concluded for one year, with the possibility of extension through an additional act. According to the specialized report, at the beginning of September, the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism sent an address to the City Hall, informing it that the specific actions of a mutual promotion campaign between Bucharest and Seville, through billboards, had been started.

At the same time, the ministry sent a proposal for a collaboration protocol with the object of establishing the general framework for projects to promote tourism in Romania, in general, and in Bucharest, in particular.

According to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics, in the first 11 months of 2019, approximately 1.9 million tourist arrivals were registered in the capital. Most came from Israel (154,940), Italy (83,011), the United Kingdom (72,166), Germany (71,495) and France (65,006).