Bukovina and Bucharest included in luxury tourist circuit. A ticket costs $130,000

Bukovina and Bucharest have been included as a destination in an international luxury circuit, the price of which is close to 130,000 dollars per person, Monitorul de Suceava reports.

The circuit is organized by TCS World Travel, a company specialized in luxury tourism and organized circuits with private jets. Bukovina and Bucharest were included in the list of destinations to be visited in a circuit entitled “Kingdoms and cultures”, scheduled between June 13 and July 2, 2024. Bukovina was included three times in this circuit, before the pandemic.

The price for the “Kingdoms and Cultures” circuit is $129,950 per person. The price includes all amenities – from private air travel, hotels, ground transportation and meals, to all daily activities, guides, drinks and gratuities.

The trip lasts 20 days and includes, in addition to Romania, destinations in Great Britain, Montenegro, Poland, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Turkmenistan and Turkey.