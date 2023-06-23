Can You Guess Europe’s Highest-Rated Tourist Attraction?

Europe is a treasure trove of culture that attracts millions of visitors every year. From the Eiffel Tower to Stonehenge and the Colosseum, Europe has some of the most famous landmarks in the world that have influenced art, literature, music and film.

But which tourist attractions in Europe do visitors enjoy the most? Well, research by travel agency Iglu Cruise has revealed the highest-rated tourist attractions in Europe.

The team used Tripadvisor data to determine the percentage of reviews that were five stars out of the total number of reviews, using 50 attractions in Europe from Tripadvisor’s “Traveller Favourites” list.

The following attractions received the highest percentage of five-star reviews.

Attraction Location Number of Tripadvisor reviews Number of Tripadvisor reviews that are five stars % of reviews that are five stars Mosque-Cathedral of Córdoba Córdoba, Spain 28,961 24,997 86.3 St. Peter’s Basilica Vatican City 41,410 34,148 82.5 Miniatur Wunderland Hamburg, Germany 23,114 19,026 82.3 The Alhambra Granada, Spain 43,264 35,019 81 Plaza de Espana Seville, Spain 44,655 35,761 80 Musée d’Orsay Paris, France 66,992 53,078 79.2 Sagrada Familia Barcelona, Spain 166,350 129,667 78 Alcázar of Seville Seville, Spain 35,805 27,726 77.4 Duomo of Milan Milan, Italy 58,380 44,654 76.5 Acropolis Museum Athens, Greece 37,643 28,543 75.8 Piazzale Michelangelo Florence, Italy 33,892 25,530 75.3 Vasa Museum Stockholm, Sweden 33,995 25,314 74.5 Grand Canal Venice, Italy 41,675 30,990 74.4 Acropolis Athens, Greece 36,649 27,199 74.2 National Gallery London, UK 40,509 29,946 73.9

The highest-rated tourist attraction in Europe is the Mosque-Cathedral of Córdoba in Córdoba, Spain, with 86.3% of reviews being five stars. First constructed in 785, the historic building is now over 1200 years old, and the third-largest Mosque in the world. It now serves as a tribute to the two religions and cultures that have defined Andalusia, Islam and Christianity.

In second place, is St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, with 82.5% of reviews being five stars. Construction on the building began in 1506 and was completed over one hundred years later in 1626. Today, the church attracts around 10 million visitors every year, according to Vatican City Tours.

Minutur Wunderland in Hamburg, Germany is third, with 82.3% of reviews being five stars. According to the Guinness World Records, it is the largest modern railway system in the world. Visitors can admire different countries, airports and railway systems in miniature sizes.

With 81% of five-star reviews, The Alhambra in Granada, Spain is next. Built in the 13th century, the palace’s name translates into “red castle” or “red one”. It got this name due to the red soil that the buildings are built on, which turned the palace red in the sunlight.

Plaza de Espana in Seville, Spain is next with 80% of five-star reviews, followed by Musée d’Orsay in Paris, France with 79.2% and Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain with 78%.

The survey revealed the tourist attractions which received the lowest percentage of five-star reviews.

The London Eye has only 52.7% of reviews being five stars, making it the lowest-rated tourist attraction in Europe. The attraction was built to celebrate the new millennium in 2000, and the idea to build the Eye was chosen through a competition asking participants to suggest a new landmark for London to signify a new century. It now attracts over three million visitors annually.

The lowest-rated attractions in Europe

Attraction Location Number of Tripadvisor reviews Number of Tripadvisor reviews that are five stars % of reviews that are five stars London Eye London, UK 88,994 46,909 52.7 Edinburgh Castle Edinburgh, UK 52,608 30,639 58.2 Brandenburg Gate Berlin, Germany 46,395 27,238 58.7 Arc de Triomphe Paris, France 45,859 27,748 60.5 Piazza Navona Rome, Italy 39,839 25,328 63.6 Trevi Fountain Rome, Italy 103,467 65,979 63.8 Oceanário de Lisboa Lisbon, Portugal 40,417 26,180 64.8 Van Gogh Museum Amsterdam, Netherlands 64,845 42,056 64.9 Basilique du Sacre-Coeur de Montmartre Paris, France 39,269 25,571 65.1 Charles Bridge Prague, Czechia 72,839 47,525 65.2 Tower Bridge London, UK 39,866 26,139 65.6 Schönbrunn Palace Vienna, Austria 43,382 28,609 65.9 Natural History Museum London, UK 37,704 24,990 66.3 Gothic Quarter (Barri Gotic) Barcelona, Spain 40,417 26,863 66.4 Rijksmuseum Amsterdam, Netherlands 47,588 31,729 66.7

Edinburgh Castle, another UK tourist attraction, is the second lowest-rated tourist attraction in Europe, with 58.2% of Tripadvisor reviews being five stars. The castle was built in 1103 and has been under siege than any more castles in Britain, a total of 23 times. It now attracts over two million visitors each year.

Also on the list as one of the lowest-rated attractions in Europe, is Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, with just 58.7% of reviews being five stars. A symbol of German division during the Cold War, it is now a national symbol of peace and unity and one of the most iconic monuments in Berlin.

Other tourist attractions on the lowest-rated list include Arc de Triomphe in Paris France, Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy and Tower Bridge in London, UK.