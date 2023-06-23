Can You Guess Europe’s Highest-Rated Tourist Attraction?
Europe is a treasure trove of culture that attracts millions of visitors every year. From the Eiffel Tower to Stonehenge and the Colosseum, Europe has some of the most famous landmarks in the world that have influenced art, literature, music and film.
But which tourist attractions in Europe do visitors enjoy the most? Well, research by travel agency Iglu Cruise has revealed the highest-rated tourist attractions in Europe.
The team used Tripadvisor data to determine the percentage of reviews that were five stars out of the total number of reviews, using 50 attractions in Europe from Tripadvisor’s “Traveller Favourites” list.
The following attractions received the highest percentage of five-star reviews.
|Attraction
|Location
|Number of Tripadvisor reviews
|Number of Tripadvisor reviews that are five stars
|% of reviews that are five stars
|Mosque-Cathedral of Córdoba
|Córdoba, Spain
|28,961
|24,997
|86.3
|St. Peter’s Basilica
|Vatican City
|41,410
|34,148
|82.5
|Miniatur Wunderland
|Hamburg, Germany
|23,114
|19,026
|82.3
|The Alhambra
|Granada, Spain
|43,264
|35,019
|81
|Plaza de Espana
|Seville, Spain
|44,655
|35,761
|80
|Musée d’Orsay
|Paris, France
|66,992
|53,078
|79.2
|Sagrada Familia
|Barcelona, Spain
|166,350
|129,667
|78
|Alcázar of Seville
|Seville, Spain
|35,805
|27,726
|77.4
|Duomo of Milan
|Milan, Italy
|58,380
|44,654
|76.5
|Acropolis Museum
|Athens, Greece
|37,643
|28,543
|75.8
|Piazzale Michelangelo
|Florence, Italy
|33,892
|25,530
|75.3
|Vasa Museum
|Stockholm, Sweden
|33,995
|25,314
|74.5
|Grand Canal
|Venice, Italy
|41,675
|30,990
|74.4
|Acropolis
|Athens, Greece
|36,649
|27,199
|74.2
|National Gallery
|London, UK
|40,509
|29,946
|73.9
The highest-rated tourist attraction in Europe is the Mosque-Cathedral of Córdoba in Córdoba, Spain, with 86.3% of reviews being five stars. First constructed in 785, the historic building is now over 1200 years old, and the third-largest Mosque in the world. It now serves as a tribute to the two religions and cultures that have defined Andalusia, Islam and Christianity.
In second place, is St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, with 82.5% of reviews being five stars. Construction on the building began in 1506 and was completed over one hundred years later in 1626. Today, the church attracts around 10 million visitors every year, according to Vatican City Tours.
Minutur Wunderland in Hamburg, Germany is third, with 82.3% of reviews being five stars. According to the Guinness World Records, it is the largest modern railway system in the world. Visitors can admire different countries, airports and railway systems in miniature sizes.
With 81% of five-star reviews, The Alhambra in Granada, Spain is next. Built in the 13th century, the palace’s name translates into “red castle” or “red one”. It got this name due to the red soil that the buildings are built on, which turned the palace red in the sunlight.
Plaza de Espana in Seville, Spain is next with 80% of five-star reviews, followed by Musée d’Orsay in Paris, France with 79.2% and Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain with 78%.
The survey revealed the tourist attractions which received the lowest percentage of five-star reviews.
The London Eye has only 52.7% of reviews being five stars, making it the lowest-rated tourist attraction in Europe. The attraction was built to celebrate the new millennium in 2000, and the idea to build the Eye was chosen through a competition asking participants to suggest a new landmark for London to signify a new century. It now attracts over three million visitors annually.
The lowest-rated attractions in Europe
|Attraction
|Location
|Number of Tripadvisor reviews
|Number of Tripadvisor reviews that are five stars
|% of reviews that are five stars
|London Eye
|London, UK
|88,994
|46,909
|52.7
|Edinburgh Castle
|Edinburgh, UK
|52,608
|30,639
|58.2
|Brandenburg Gate
|Berlin, Germany
|46,395
|27,238
|58.7
|Arc de Triomphe
|Paris, France
|45,859
|27,748
|60.5
|Piazza Navona
|Rome, Italy
|39,839
|25,328
|63.6
|Trevi Fountain
|Rome, Italy
|103,467
|65,979
|63.8
|Oceanário de Lisboa
|Lisbon, Portugal
|40,417
|26,180
|64.8
|Van Gogh Museum
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|64,845
|42,056
|64.9
|Basilique du Sacre-Coeur de Montmartre
|Paris, France
|39,269
|25,571
|65.1
|Charles Bridge
|Prague, Czechia
|72,839
|47,525
|65.2
|Tower Bridge
|London, UK
|39,866
|26,139
|65.6
|Schönbrunn Palace
|Vienna, Austria
|43,382
|28,609
|65.9
|Natural History Museum
|London, UK
|37,704
|24,990
|66.3
|Gothic Quarter (Barri Gotic)
|Barcelona, Spain
|40,417
|26,863
|66.4
|Rijksmuseum
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|47,588
|31,729
|66.7
Edinburgh Castle, another UK tourist attraction, is the second lowest-rated tourist attraction in Europe, with 58.2% of Tripadvisor reviews being five stars. The castle was built in 1103 and has been under siege than any more castles in Britain, a total of 23 times. It now attracts over two million visitors each year.
Also on the list as one of the lowest-rated attractions in Europe, is Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, with just 58.7% of reviews being five stars. A symbol of German division during the Cold War, it is now a national symbol of peace and unity and one of the most iconic monuments in Berlin.
Other tourist attractions on the lowest-rated list include Arc de Triomphe in Paris France, Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy and Tower Bridge in London, UK.