Charters to Rhodes, Crete to be resumed in early July

Paralela 45 travel agency is resuming charters from Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca to Crete and Rhodes islands after Greece reopens its airports for the international flights as of July 1.

The weekly flights to Heraklion/Crete will be resumed starting July 7 from Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, those to Chania/Crete as of July 8 and to Rhodes as of July 7, both from Bucharest.

Most of the hotels in the Greek islands, but also on the continent are ready to welcome tourists as of June 15, while observing the social distancing and hygiene measures imposed by the local authorities.

Greece is among the European states that have reported the fewest Coronavirus cases. Overall, only 17 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Crete during this time, while in Rhodes only 4.

The tour operators announced that tourists who had booked flights to these islands in Greece in June can reschedule their stays with no extra fees and with keeping the initial Early Booking discounts.