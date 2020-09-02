Domestic tourism crumbles during pandemic

Number of tourists visiting Romania during the COVID-19 pandemic has fallen sharply, according to the National Institute of Statistics.

Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the arrivals in the establishments of tourists’ reception with functions of tourists’ accommodation decreased by 44.4%, while the overnight stays decreased by 44.7% in July 2020.

Compared to July 2019, in July 2020 customs registered a decrease in the arrivals of foreign visitors of 69.0 % and a decrease of 63.8% in the departures abroad of the Romanian visitors.

In July 2020, the arrivals in the establishments of tourists’ reception amounted to 917.8 thousands, 44.4% less compared to July 2019. In July 2020, the arrivals of the Romanian tourists in the establishments of tourists’ reception with functions of tourists’ accommodation were 96.7% of the total arrivals, while the foreign tourists were 3.3%. As to the arrivals of the foreign tourists in the establishments of tourists’ reception, the highest weight had those coming from Europe (88.7% of the total of foreign tourists), majority of them came from European Union Member States.

In July 2020, the overnight stays in the establishments of tourists’ reception amounted to 2436.5 thousands, 44.7% less compared to July 2019. In July 2020, the Romanian tourists’ overnight stays in the establishments of tourists’ reception with functions of tourists’ accommodation were 97.3% of the total overnight stays, while the foreign tourists’ overnight stays were 2.7%. As to the overnight stays of foreign citizens in the establishments of tourists’ reception, the highest weight had those coming from Europe (88.1% of the total of foreign tourists), majority of them came from European Union Member States.

In July 2020, the average duration of stay was 2.7 days for Romanian tourists and 2.2 days for foreign tourists.

In July 2020, the net use index of accommodation places was 28.8% on total tourists’ accommodation structures, decreasing by 17.0 percentage points compared to July 2019. In July 2020, bungalows (35.0%), hotels (32.9%), tourist houses (30.0%), campings (27.4%), tourist villas (26.8%), ship accommodation places (25.8%), touristic stops (24.6%) and agro-tourist boarding houses (22.1%) registered higher use indices of accommodation places.

In July 2020, the arrivals of foreign visitors in Romania, according to customs, amounted to 494.3 thousands, 69.0% less compared to July 2019. Road and air transport means were mostly used in case of arrivals from abroad, accounting for 84.5%, respectively for 13.0% of total arrivals. In July 2020, the departures of Romanian visitors abroad, according to customs, amounted to 874.7 thousands, by 63.8% less compared to June 2019. The Romanian visitors mostly used the means of road and air transport for their departures abroad, accounting for 75.8%, respectively for 23.6% of total departures.

In the period 1.01-31.07.2020, the arrivals in the establishments of tourists’ reception amounted to 3066.0 thousands, 57.8% less compared to the period 1.01-31.07.2019. In the period 1.01-31.07.2020, the arrivals of the Romanian tourists in the establishments of tourists’ reception with functions of tourists’ accommodation were 89.3% of the total arrivals, while the foreign tourists were 10.7%. As to the arrivals of the foreign tourists in the establishments of tourists’ reception, the highest weight had those coming from Europe (76.0% of the total of foreign tourists) and 73.5% of them came from European Union Member States. In the period 1.01-31.07.2020, the overnight stays in the establishments of tourists’ reception amounted to 6716.5 thousands, 57.5% less compared to the period 1.01-31.07.2019. In the period 1.01-31.07.2020, the Romanian tourists’ overnight stays in the establishments of tourists’ reception with functions of tourists’ accommodation were 89.4% of the total overnight stays, while the foreign tourists’ overnight stays were 10.6%. As to the overnight stays of foreign tourists in the establishments of tourists’ reception, the highest weight had those coming from Europe (74.4% of the total of foreign tourists) and 72.4% of them came from European Union Member States.

In the period 1.01-31.07.2020, the average duration of stay was 2.2 days for both Romanian and foreign tourists.

In the period 1.01-31.07.2020, the net use index of accommodation places was 22.0% on total tourists’ accommodation structures, 9.8 percentage points less compared to the period 1.01-31.07.2019. In the period 1.01-31.07.2020, bungalows (31.1%), hotels (25.8%), campings (22.0%), ship accommodation places (21.3%), tourist villas (20.0%), tourist houses (18.7%), hostels (17.1%) and tourist boarding houses (16.2%) registered higher use indices of accommodation places. By county, the number of tourists’ arrivals in the establishments of tourists’ reception with functions of tourists’ accommodation1) recorded in the period 1.01 – 31.07.2020 higher values in Constanta (458,9 mii), Bucharest Municipality (364.6 thousands), Braşov (340.3 thousands), Prahova (150.2 thousands), Cluj (128.7 thousands), Bihor (122.4 thousands), Mureș (118.0 thousands), Sibiu (115.2 thousands) and Suceava (107.2 thousands), while the number of tourists’ overnight stays recorded higher values in Constanța (1514.5 thousands), Braşov (688.8 thousands), Bucharest Municipality (645.9 thousands), Prahova (324.9 thousands), Bihor (290.9 thousands), Vâlcea (273.3 thousands), Mureș (232.8 thousands), Cluj (231.5 thousands), Suceava (222.6 thousands) and Timis (205.4 thousands).

Most of the foreign visitors accommodated in the establishments of tourists’ reception with functions of tourists’ accommodation1) came from Germany (38.7 thousands), Italy (31.2 thousands), Israel (27.4 thousands), United Kingdom (19.6 thousands) and France (19.4 thousands).

In the reference period 1.01-31.07.2020, the arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, according to customs, amounted to 3219.2 thousands, 54.9% less compared to the period 1.01-31.07.2019. The road and air means of transport were mostly used for the arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, accounting for 80.4%, respectively for 17.0% of total arrivals.

In the period 1.01-31.07.2020, the departures of Romanian visitors abroad, according to customs, amounted to 5995.7 thousands, by 52.3% less compared to the period 1.01-31.07.2019. Romanian visitors mostly used the road and air means of transport for their departures abroad, accounting for 69.9%, respectively for 29.5% of the total departures.