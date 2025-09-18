Eden Hill Retreat & Spa, officially selected for the Michelin Guide

Eden Hill Retreat & Spa has been officially included in the prestigious Michelin Guide, through its Tablet Hotels Collection – globally recognized for its rigorous selection of boutique hotels with strong identity, premium services, and authentic experiences.

This international recognition places Eden Hill among the most appreciated destinations for relaxation and reconnection in Central and Eastern Europe – a confirmation of the brand’s values: natural simplicity, refined authenticity, and respect for the guest.

A Rediscovery Experience in the Heart of Nature

Located in the village of Șimon, at the foot of the Bucegi Mountains, Eden Hill Retreat & Spa – Adults Only consists of three minimalist Scandinavian-style wooden villas, strategically placed on a 3-hectare property in a secluded meadow.

Each villa is designed for absolute privacy, featuring large glass façades that open towards the pine forest and mountain landscapes. This natural setting becomes the perfect backdrop for a deep reconnection – with nature, with serenity, and with oneself.

“This recognition from the Michelin Guide deeply honors us and confirms that passion, dedication, and respect for our guests are appreciated internationally. Eden Hill is more than a place to stay – it is an experience created with heart, in a corner of nature we want to share with the world,” said Sorin Ghete, Owner, Eden Hill Retreat & Spa – Adults Only.

Eden Hill Retreat & Spa is a sanctuary of balance and refinement, created for travelers seeking more than just accommodation: an authentic reconnection with nature, serenity, and the essence of simplicity. With top-tier wellness services, a holistic spa, and a sustainable philosophy, Eden Hill redefines the concept of a retreat in Romania and across the region.

Founded in 1900, the Michelin Guide is one of the most respected international references in gastronomy and hospitality. Selection in the guide represents a validation of excellence and the true value of the guest experience.

Tablet Hotels – part of the Michelin Guide:

6,000+ boutique hotels worldwide

20+ years of curation expertise

500,000 active subscribers

40 million yearly visitors on the Michelin Guide website

Presence in 35+ international markets