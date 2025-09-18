Eden Hill Retreat & Spa, officially selected for the Michelin Guide
Eden Hill Retreat & Spa has been officially included in the prestigious Michelin Guide, through its Tablet Hotels Collection – globally recognized for its rigorous selection of boutique hotels with strong identity, premium services, and authentic experiences.
This international recognition places Eden Hill among the most appreciated destinations for relaxation and reconnection in Central and Eastern Europe – a confirmation of the brand’s values: natural simplicity, refined authenticity, and respect for the guest.
A Rediscovery Experience in the Heart of Nature
Located in the village of Șimon, at the foot of the Bucegi Mountains, Eden Hill Retreat & Spa – Adults Only consists of three minimalist Scandinavian-style wooden villas, strategically placed on a 3-hectare property in a secluded meadow.
Each villa is designed for absolute privacy, featuring large glass façades that open towards the pine forest and mountain landscapes. This natural setting becomes the perfect backdrop for a deep reconnection – with nature, with serenity, and with oneself.
“This recognition from the Michelin Guide deeply honors us and confirms that passion, dedication, and respect for our guests are appreciated internationally. Eden Hill is more than a place to stay – it is an experience created with heart, in a corner of nature we want to share with the world,” said Sorin Ghete, Owner, Eden Hill Retreat & Spa – Adults Only.
Eden Hill Retreat & Spa is a sanctuary of balance and refinement, created for travelers seeking more than just accommodation: an authentic reconnection with nature, serenity, and the essence of simplicity. With top-tier wellness services, a holistic spa, and a sustainable philosophy, Eden Hill redefines the concept of a retreat in Romania and across the region.
Founded in 1900, the Michelin Guide is one of the most respected international references in gastronomy and hospitality. Selection in the guide represents a validation of excellence and the true value of the guest experience.
Tablet Hotels – part of the Michelin Guide:
- 6,000+ boutique hotels worldwide
- 20+ years of curation expertise
- 500,000 active subscribers
- 40 million yearly visitors on the Michelin Guide website
- Presence in 35+ international markets
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002