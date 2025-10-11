Euforia Retreat & Spa closed the summer season with an occupancy rate of over 86% and bookings made as early as winter, a sign of consistent interest from both Romanian and international tourists. By the end of September, revenues were 30% higher than the total for 2024. Corporate, private, and in-house events—more varied and numerous than ever—became the main driver of Euforia Retreat & Spa’s growth in 2025.

For the 2025 season, tourist behavior showed a significant shift: bookings for a seaside vacation at Romania’s only wabi-sabi hotel began in the first months of the year, compared to the 2024 season. This allowed for better planning and increased predictability.

Occupancy between June and September reached 86%, a 25% increase compared to the same period last year, while during peak season, July–August, occupancy hit 92%, with an average rate of 1,200 RON/person/night. This summer, Euforia Retreat & Spa also took over the beach area in front of the hotel, offering guests access to the beach, sunbeds, and umbrellas included in the accommodation price.

This summer saw a higher percentage of families with children among guests compared to 2024, surpassing couples or groups of friends. About 90% of guests were from Romania, but Euforia Retreat & Spa also attracted visitors from Germany, France, the UK, Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Spain, Austria, and Norway.

“Each season is built from the stories of those who walk through our doors. We provide the right setting: tranquility, attention to detail, and care for all our guests, and the rest comes naturally, from our passion for what we do. The 2025 summer season was not an easy one for the Romanian coast, but precisely these challenges confirmed that when you remain authentic, people feel it and return,” said Alexandra Bogatu-Pavel, founder and CEO of Euforia Retreat & Spa.

Events in 2025 – A Pillar of Business Growth, Up 23% Year-on-Year

2025 strengthened Euforia Retreat & Spa’s position as a preferred destination for corporate and private events. This year, 74 events were hosted, a 23% increase compared to 2024. Private events saw an even stronger growth, up 36% year-on-year.

The corporate segment was the main growth driver, and portfolio diversification was a strategic focus this year. The number of private corporate events nearly doubled, mostly board meetings organized by top Romanian companies. The boutique hotel also hosted an increasing number of retreats, product launches, and collection launches for major Romanian brands.

Several in-house events designed to attract guests to the seaside off-season will be held in the final months of the year. Family-friendly events include “Home & Heart” (October 17–19) and “Tradiție & Gust” (November 28–December 1)—celebrating Romania’s National Day. Adult-focused events include “Unwind & Indulge” (November 14–16) and a special edition of “Artă pe Pâine” on November 22, titled “The Black Sea Seen by Elanul Galben”.

Elanul Galben is a creative studio that brings projects inspired by places with the most beautiful stories to life—photography, design, and content projects that express love for nature, animals, objects, roads, and spaces with authentic stories.

Outlook for 2026

Given the current economic context, Euforia Retreat & Spa aims for a moderate growth of around 5% in 2026, alongside objectives to consolidate existing services and continue diversifying its events portfolio, in order to offer guests authentic and memorable experiences.

The boutique hotel Euforia Retreat & Spa, awarded in the “Boutique Luxury Hotel of the Year” category in 2025 and in the “Hotel opening of the year” category in 2024, at the TopHotel Awards competition, completes the Romanian seaside landscape with a unique and integrated experience for tourists, following an investment with Romanian capital of 2.2 million euros. The project emerged from the desire to bring a change to the seaside tourism landscape.

The hotel, which has been open since July 2023, is located on the beach between the two Eforie, North and South seaside resorts, at the intersection of the Black Sea and Lake Techirghiol. It has 20 rooms with a unique design, created by Annterior Studio in the wabi-sabi aesthetic, a concept that defines the art of finding beauty in imperfection, authenticity and in the contemplation of nature. The renovation took two years and involved the restoration and expansion of an interwar building located on the seashore. Vila Plaja, now integrated into the hotel, was built in 1930, restored in 1990 and 2023, and belonged to the family of Cecil Poppa, one of the most renowned hematologists that Romania had. It was in turn a vacation home, a protocol villa, and a residence.