Europe’s best value honeymoon destinations for 2022

Las Palmas is Europe’s best value honeymoon destination, new research has revealed.

A study by LuxuryHotel.com analysed factors such as meal prices, hotel costs, average temperature, and the number of romantic restaurants to see which destination came out on top.

It found that Las Palmas on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria was Europe’s best value spot for newlyweds. The city ranked highest for average temperatures all year, as well as having affordable hotels and dining costs. In addition to being a major cruise ship stop, it’s known for its golden sands with four main beaches across its coastline. The oldest district in the city is called Vegueta and was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1990.

Also in Spain, the Andalusian city of Granada comes in second place. It was a close match between Las Palmas and Granada for the number one spot, with both scoring well for temperature and affordability. Granada is already a popular tourist destination, with more than 2.5 million tourists visiting the city every year. It also hosts many popular events such as the Corpus Christi festival that draw attention from all over the world.

In third place is Funchal, located on the Portuguese island of Madeira. As well as being the cheapest in the top ten for dining out, it also scored well for its variety of romantic eateries. It has been the capital of the island for more than five centuries, and its history is celebrated through the city’s collection of colourful street art. The Painted Doors Project in the heart of its old town Zona Velha has seen the area’s doors painted into imaginative scenes.

The ancient city of Rome also features in the list, falling just outside the top three. Its huge number of places to eat and high annual temperatures means it secures fourth spot. The Italian capital is home to one of the Seven Wonders of the World in its world-famous Colosseum. The city is also home to more than 280 fountains, with many of its most prominent ones featuring in the Squares and Fountains of Rome Tour.

Europe’s Top 10 Best Value Honeymoon Locations, by LuxuryHotel.com

Location Average annual temperature (°C) Three course meal for 2 (mid-range) Nightly 4* Hotel Price Nightly 5* Hotel Price % of Romantic restaurants 1 Las Palmas 24 €32.71 €86.34 €119.46 13.95% 2 Granada 23 €32.20 €69.78 €128.92 14.96% 3 Funchal 23 €30.19 €100.53 €229.46 36.56% 4 Rome 22 €60.40 €120.64 €330.00 23.55% 5 Seville 26 €34.23 €85.16 €253.11 12.90% 6 Heraklion 22 €40.26 €112.36 €143.11 28.77% 7 Lisbon 22 €40.26 €139.57 €242.47 21.98% 8 Paris 16 €60.40 €171.50 €436.45 14.27% 9 Albufeira 22 €30.19 €195.16 €358.38 31.85% 10 Corfu 23 €50.33 €236.56 €251.93 54.93%

Sitting in eighth place on the list is the French capital of Paris. It makes its way into the top ten with the city having more than 1 , 400 restaurants that have been tagged as “romantic” in Trip Advisor, the highest number of all the places included in the study. Commonly referred to the “City of Light” for its high concentration of writers, artists and academics, Paris is home to a huge selection of famous landmarks including the Eiffel Tower, The Louvre and Arc de Triomphe.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson from LuxuryHotel said: “With many newlyweds having to cancel holiday reservations as a result of the ongoing pandemic, it’s clear that many will want to look to the future and make new plans. This list shows that there’s a variety of suitable honeymoon destinations that are not only affordable but will provide unforgettable experiences in 2022.”

The study was conducted by luxuryhotel.com, which has curated the finest and most luxurious hotel rooms and suites from around the world.