Europe is home to popular Christmas market destinations like Berlin, Vienna, and Prague, but it also boasts many quieter, underrated markets that offer unique, local experiences without the bustling tourist crowds. While winter’s peak brings a festive, lively atmosphere to most markets, it can also mean packed spaces.

So which markets are the hidden gems, and where can you experience them without the rush? Wizz Air has curated a list of Europe’s least crowded Christmas markets, perfect for your next festive getaway.

To identify the most and least crowded Christmas markets, over 35 popular European markets were analyzed from various sources. They used a Keyword Tool to assess each destination’s popularity, focusing on searches for ‘[Destination] Christmas Market’ on Instagram, TikTok, and Google, along with Google searches for ‘flights to [Destination]. from October to December 2023.

Top 10 underrated Christmas markets in Europe

Rank City/Town Country Total searches across Tiktok, Instagram & Google 1 Saranda Albania 900 2 Esslingen Germany 3,470 3 Sibiu Romania 4,620 4 Craiova Romania 6,000 5 Gdańsk Poland 20,840 6 Poznan Poland 22,440 7 Gothenburg Sweden 27,840 8 Bratislava Slovakia 36,900 9 Basel Switzerland 43,400 10 Wroclaw Poland 53,300

Saranda Christmas Market, Saranda, Albania – 6th December 2024 to 2nd January 2025

The study revealed that the Saranda Christmas Market in Saranda, Albania, is Europe’s most underrated festive market. With just 900 online searches, this Yuletide event has less than 1500 times the searches of the most popular market.

While Albania is often celebrated as a summer paradise, its winter charm may surprise you. Saranda’s Christmas Market, though smaller than many of its more famous counterparts, offers a cosy atmosphere that highlights the region’s rich culture and warm hospitality. It’s a unique experience that invites you to explore a different side of Albania during the holiday season!

Esslingen Christmas and Medieval Market, Esslingen, Germany – 26th November to 22nd December 2024

Next on our list, is the the mediaeval town of Esslingen, Germany. With online searches for this historic market low with just 3,470, you can be sure to get the best spot to marvel at skilled glass blowers and blacksmiths as they craft festive goods. You can even take some of Germany back with you as a host of festive workshops will be taking place throughout.

Sibiu Christmas Market, Sibiu, Romania – 15th November 2024 to 5th January 2025

Taking third place is the Sibiu Christmas Market in Sibiu, Romania, with 4,620 online searches. Set in the heart of Transylvania’s picturesque mountains, this festive celebration takes over the historic Great Square each year. Running from November 15th to January 5th, the Sibiu Christmas Market offers an extended holiday season, giving you plenty of time to experience its charm.

In fourth place was another Romanian Christmas Market, this time in the city of Craiova with 6,000 online searches. Known for its stunning light displays and festive atmosphere, this market transforms the city’s central square into a winter wonderland from the 15th of November 2024 to the 5th of January 2025.

Gdańsk, Poland came in fifth place. Located in the picturesque Targ Węglowy Square, the fair offers visitors a magical atmosphere with festive decorations, twinkling lights, and a towering Christmas tree from the 22nd of November to the 23rd of December 2024.

Top 10 Most Overcrowded Christmas Markets in Europe

Whether you enjoy the lively buzz of a bustling Christmas market or want to steer clear of the busiest ones, we’ve listed the top 10 most popular markets below.

Rank City/Town Country Total searches across Tiktok, Instagram & Google 1 London England 1,552,300 2 Edinburgh Scotland 1,436,600 3 Birmingham England 1,165,900 4 Prague Czech Republic 409,000 5 Budapest Hungary 336,800 6 Vienna Austria 325,600 7 Krakow Poland 286,500 8 Berlin Germany 271,300 9 Cologne Germany 204,700 10 Brussels Belgium 200,500 11 Copenhagen Denmark 181,800 12 Frankfurt Germany 119,000 13 Salzburg Austria 96,500 14 Stockholm Sweden 87,300 15 Nuremberg Germany 81,200