Exquisite views from Romania filmed with a drone, in the new season “Europe from above” at National Geographic

National Geographic presents Romania during the four seasons, in the fourth season of the popular documentary series “Europe from above”. The series premieres on Tuesday, September 20, from 10:00 p.m.

The new six-episode season also features spectacular views from Denmark, Serbia, Belgium, Bulgaria and Scotland using state-of-the-art drone technology.

The new season of the documentary series “Europe from above” will kick off with the episode dedicated to Romania, in which viewers will be carried over some of the most important symbols and areas in Transylvania, such as Bran Castle or Corvini Castle, followed by a foray into the north Romania, on a ride with Mocăniţa, the last forest steam train in Europe, located in Vişeu de Sus, Maramureş.

The ambitious engineering project of the Brăila bridge will be also featured, which upon completion will become the longest suspension bridge crossing the Danube Delta and the second longest bridge in Continental Europe, and a team of volunteers who rebuilt most of it of the roof of the “Archangel Michael” medieval house, using hand-carved oak shingles.

Episode 1: Romania – Tuesday, September 20

Restoration of the wooden church – Restorers are working to save the traditional wooden roof of a church located in the Carpathian Mountains.

Cathedral of the Salvation of the Nation – The engineering team works to build the golden domes of the cathedral.

Episode 2: Bulgaria – Tuesday, September 27

Buzludja Memorial House – Teams of building restorers save Bulgaria’s most famous abandoned building – a symbol of the communist era built in 1981.

Musala Meteorological Station – The road to the Musala Meteorological Station is completed, 3 km above sea level, on top of the highest peak in Bulgaria.

Episode 3: Serbia – Tuesday, October 4

Sculpture Park – Giant carved monuments, called spomeniks, fill the vast Kadinjaca Memorial Park, built to commemorate the communist partisan soldiers who fought against the Nazi occupation during World War II.

Golubac Fortress – Medieval fortified town.

Urban waterfront transformation – In Belgrade, the capital’s urban waterfront is being renovated with new skyscrapers and other construction projects.

Episode 4: Denmark – Tuesday, October 11

Power Plant Ski Slope – Winter sports enthusiasts can be seen at the Copenhagen Ski Slope, a dry ski slope built on top of a power plant.

Legoland – Workers at Legoland in Billund have built a miniature village filled with iconic landmarks of the nation.

Mural Art – Artists in the city of Aalborg paint huge murals on the sides of buildings, turning the city into a living art gallery.

Episode 5: Scotland – Tuesday 18 October

Discovering the east coast town of St Andrews

Reconstructing Classman Cottage – A team of archaeologists from Glen Coe are reconstructing a traditional Scottish house using indigenous materials, including a thatched roof made from a hat.

Marine Turbine – Engineering project to install a marine turbine in the Orkney Islands to generate electricity by harnessing the power of the ocean.

Episode 6: Belgium – Tuesday, October 25

Atomium – Rope access window cleaners are followed as they clean the glass panels of the Atomium in Brussels, a museum built as an emblem for the 1958 world’s fair.

Ghent Festival of Light – Artists from all over the world gather every year to dress the streets of Ghent with unique light sculptures for the Ghent Festival of Light, one of the largest light festivals in Europe.

The documentary series “Europe From Above” is produced for National Geographic by Windfall Films (part of the Argonon Group). For Windfall Films, Mark Bridge is producing and Carlo Massarella is executive producing.