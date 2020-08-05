Family-friendly tourist programme launched in Harghita

Harghita county has launched “Harghita Family Friendly” tourist programme to support the local tourism in the region and to promote the local sights for the families with children.

The programme is addressed to the families that want to spend their vacation in the middle of nature, in a location easily available by car and which provides various opportunities for leisure and fun.

Visit Harghita, the association promoting the tourist potential of the county, has launched some measures and facilities that the hoteliers must comply with in order to get the “family friendly” certification. These include a playground, facilities for babies, etc.

The first 52 hotels and restaurants in Harghita have been granted the “Family Friendly” certificate and the list will be permanently updated.

Among the most appreciated activities for families in Harghita, there is the segway and mountaincart rides in the woods of Mădăraș mountain resort ( at the Fáradt Bakkancs base), as well as riding lessons at the only stud farm with Icelanding horses in Romania. These horses have a very friendly and docile temper and are ideal for kids or beginners.

Tourists can also try the bobsleigh track Skigyimes in Lunca de Sus, the largest bobsleigh track in Romania, which can be used by kids over 3, accompanied by an adult.

The Wild Animal Park in Ivo (Izvoare) is another spot in the region. It accommodates deer, stags, mouflons, there is also the bear sanctuary in Zetea-Deșag, the Legendarium animation studio or Mini Transilvania Park in Băile Szejke (Odorheiu Secuiesc), not to mention the Sfanta Ana volcanic lake, unique in Romania.