Flights for the Undecided: Vola Reinvents Travel Search

In the new version of its app, Vola launches a search engine that allows users to look for flights “Anytime” and “Anywhere” , automatically displaying the lowest available fares.

The functionality combines total flexibility with Vola’s in-house technology, analyzing the entire network of providers to offer the best prices.

The launch marks the most significant update to the GoVola app and the beginning of a new stage of innovation in the travel experience.

According to Vola’s data, more and more Romanians are searching for flights without fixed destinations or travel dates — a behavior that inspired the team to fundamentally rethink the search process.

The new technology, called Deal Finder, not only simplifies flight selection but also optimizes the entire experience, turning flight search into a smart, flexible, and efficient process.

“A few years ago, the peak of technology in flight booking meant simply displaying the lowest price for exact dates and destinations. In the age of artificial intelligence, search engines now optimize results automatically — reducing decision complexity and helping users find the right flights faster and at better prices.”

Deal Finder — Available Exclusively in the GoVola Mobile App

The functionality was developed entirely by Vola’s product team, using the company’s proprietary price analysis technology and an intuitive mobile design. The result is a search engine that simplifies decision-making and helps users find the best flights faster and more efficiently.

Built in-house by Vola’s product team, Deal Finder leverages Vola’s proprietary price analysis technology and an intuitive design crafted specifically for the GoVola mobile app. The system gathers data from all available sources and interprets it intelligently, simplifying the user’s final decision.

“With the GoVola app, we’re bringing a new generation of travel technology. The new Deal Finder search engine is the first step in a series of launches meant to change how people search and book flights. GoVola will become the go-to app for flexible and affordable flights in the region,” said Daniel Truica, CEO of Vola.

Major Innovations in Flight Search

The new Vola search engine introduces key innovations that transform how users find and choose flights:

More efficient searches: The engine automatically analyzes millions of combinations of dates, destinations, and travel periods to display the best available flight options in seconds.

Total flexibility: Users can search for flights “Anytime” and “Anywhere,” saving money by choosing dates and destinations with lower fares.

Optimized results: The engine includes options such as stay duration, flexible dates, and direct flights, reducing manual effort and search time.

“Deal Finder is more than just a new feature — it’s innovation built around the traveler. We’ve seen that today’s travelers seek flexibility and inspiration, and our new search engine delivers exactly that: the answer to the question — where and when is it best to fly?”

added Claudia Tocila, Marketing Manager at Vola.

GoVola App — The Center of Vola’s Innovation

The launch of Deal Finder marks the start of a new phase for the GoVola app, now positioned as the core of Vola’s innovation and aiming to become the most comprehensive platform for finding and booking affordable and flexible flights in the region.

Following this major update, GoVola has already entered the top 5 travel apps in Romania, just three months after launch.

With features such as “Anywhere”, “Anytime”, and flexible date searches, users gain access to tools that combine total freedom of exploration with full control over trip planning.

Vola isn’t just launching a new feature — it’s redefining the way people think about travel: freer, more personal, and smarter — reinforcing its position as Romania’s and the region’s leader in travel innovation and superior user experience.