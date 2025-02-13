Torino (Italy) is embracing a new era, transforming from an industrial powerhouse into a flourishing tourism destination.

As the 2025 European Capital of Smart Tourism , Torino is leading by example with initiatives that highlight its achievements in accessibility, sustainability, digitalisation, and cultural heritage. These forward-thinking efforts not only enhance the visitor experience but also set a new benchmark for other destinations.

Another great result for Turin – commented Mayor Stefano Lo Russo – An acknowledgement that we are truly very proud of, which rewards the efforts made to enhance the city’s tourist appeal and its international fame.

Awarded the 2024-25 European Capital of Innovation, the city stands out for its ability to create opportunities, foster inclusion, and improve the quality of life for its residents. Torino’s success demonstrates that innovation goes beyond technology – it is about making meaningful changes that benefit all.

Celebrating Cultural Heritage and Creativity

Torino’s rich history and vibrant cultural scene are key drivers of its tourism appeal. Iconic sites such as the Egyptian Museum and the Royal Savoy Residences draw global visitors, while the city’s former industrial areas have been revitalised into dynamic cultural hubs. These spaces, like OGR and Lingotto Factory , now host museums, art exhibitions, food and music festivals, and creative events that reflect Torino’s unique identity. Torino’s gastronomic heritage is also integrated into its tourism strategies. In particular, the Slow Food movement acts to protect the city’s regional cuisine and its long tradition of making wine, vermouth and chocolate.

Events like The Kappa Future Festival (KFF), represents a model of cultural enterprise that with the use of new technologies such as ‘cashless’ ‘ticketless’ and ‘AI’ offers innovative Clever Hospitality solutions for residents as well as for the numerous tourists from 157 nations who see the KFF as an opportunity to visit Torino and Piedmont.

Sustainability at the Core

By prioritising sustainability over mass tourism, Torino celebrates its natural landscapes, rich cultural and enogastronomic heritage, and offers diverse experiences all along the year. The city boasts green spaces covering 35.6% on municipal land and protected environments such as the CollinaPo Biosphere Reserve . Extensive bike paths and nature trails promote eco-friendly mobility (e.g. Routes to Nature ), complemented by an affordable, sustainable public transport network.

Accessibility for All

Inclusivity is a cornerstone of Torino’s urban development. The city ensures affordable accommodations and maintains a comprehensive, accessible transport system. Smart infrastructure initiatives guarantee that public services and transportation are fully accessible to individuals with disabilities, fostering an environment where everyone can enjoy Torino’s offerings. The Turismabile platform, which provides detailed and up-to-date information on the accessibility of tourist services, and an updated transport system ensure seamless travel for all.

Driving Digital Innovation

Through strategic partnerships with technology organisations, Torino has positioned itself as a leader in digital tourism. Innovative services include AI and virtual reality (VR) applications that enhance museum experiences, offering immersive cultural journeys. Additionally, the introduction of a new integrated mobility app allows tourists and residents to plan their travels efficiently, streamlining urban mobility. The City of Torino actively supports the establishment and growth of business accelerators and public innovation hubs to promote smart city solutions. Key initiatives include Torino City Lab and CTE-Next .

As Torino continues to innovate, its commitment to sustainability, accessibility, digitalisation, and cultural vibrancy ensures it remains a model city for smart urban tourism development.