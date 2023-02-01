Google analysis: Travel trends in Romania in 2022

Google has conducted an analysis of travel trends in and from Romania in 2022, starting from the data provided by the Destinations Insights tool: from the most popular destinations of Romanians for flights and accommodation, to where the request to travel to the country came from Our.

Destinations Insights provides information about the destinations that people in a country are searching for on Google, inside or outside the country, as well as data about the areas where people are interested in traveling in the selected country.

The data for 2022 shows that the demand to travel to Romania comes from countries with large communities of Romanians, while Turkey is the holiday destination with the highest growth in searches by Romanians last year.

The favorite destinations of Romanians for flights in 2022, according to Google searches revealed by Destination Insights, were Italy, Spain and Great Britain. As cities, the most searched for flights were London, Paris and Rome.

Besides the countries with a large Romanian diaspora, the United Arab Emirates (Dubai) and the Netherlands (Amsterdam) are among the most sought-after destinations for flights.

The favorite holiday destinations of Romanians in 2022, according to accommodation searches on Google, were Bulgaria, Turkey and Greece, and as cities Varna, Sunny Beach and Hurghada.

The destination with the highest growth in Google accommodation searches in 2022 from Romania was Turkey, which also has the most localities in the top – no less than five.

Romanian cities with the highest growth in Google searches for accommodation requests in 2022

Bucharest

Craiova

Geoagiu Bai

Otopeni

Iasi

Timisoara

Targu Ocna

Sarata-Monteoru

Cluj-Napoca

Caciulata