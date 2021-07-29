Greece, up on the red list of countries with a high epidemiological risk

Greece, one of the travel destinations preferred by the Romanians during summer, has exceeded the threshold of 3 per 1,000 infection rate, so it moves from the “yellow area” list on the red one.

Tourists who enter Romania from Greece, as well as from all the countries with high epidemiological risk (red list) must stay in quarantine if they are not vaccinated, if they hadn’t the infection or if they do not provide a negative anti-Covid test, according to the new data released by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

People who come to Romania from the states on the red list must stay under a 14-day quarantine, except for:

people who are vaccinated against COVID with both doses for at least 10 days;

people who were infected with coronavirus in the past 180 days and no earlier than the past 14 days;

children younger than 6, and those aged 6 to 16 must present a negative PCR test which must not me older than 72 hours.

Greece was on the yellow list last week, with an infection rate of 2/9 per one thousand inhabitants. The Romanian health authorities are expected to approve today the new amendments, and the new measures, including the one regarding Greece will come into force starting Sunday, August 1.