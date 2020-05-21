Greek Gov’t has put Romania on the list of countries allowed to send tourists to Greece this summer

Greek authorities have revealed the list of 19 states allowed to send tourists in Greece as of June 15 when the summer season starts, with Romania among them, according to greekcitytimes.com.

Other countries whose citizens will be able to travel to Greece this summer are, among others, Australia, Bulgaria, Czechia, Cyprus, China, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Poland, Serbia.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the new date in a national address yesterday, saying only tourists from countries with acceptably low rates of virus infection would be permitted. He also confirmed that most flights to the country would resume by July 1.

Tourists will be allowed to enter Greece without taking a coronavirus test or remaining in quarantine. Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis said health officials will conduct spot tests when required. The government has said that healthcare capacity will be boosted at popular tourist destinations with medical staff and improved facilities, along with a comprehensive plan for the handling of possible infections. Greece was among the countries least hit by the Coronavirus in Europe.

Over 500 beaches have been reopened in Greece last Saturday in an attempt to revitalize the country’s tourism sector that is practically a driving force for the Greek economy. Tourism and the related industries generate around 30% of Greece’s GDP, and are known for having helped the country also during the past financial crises that lasted for more than a decade here.

Greek authorities have imposed strict social distancing measures on the beaches, with a minimum distance between parasols. No more than 40 people will be allowed on a 1,000-sqm area, while there must be at least four metres between the parasol’s rods.

Acropolis in Athens has opened to visitors again Monday along with over 200 archaeological sites. Bars and restaurants are expected to resume operations on May 25 the same day that a travel ban to the Greek islands will also be lifted.