Halloween made in Romania: Who’s visiting?

The top nationalities looking to have some fun in Romania this Halloween are Italians, French, UK nationals, Spanish and Germans, tech travel platform report says.

The most popular travel date is October 30th, so just in time for the festive night, and most travelers who arrive then spend 4 days in Romania. A lot of Europeans are probably taking advantage of the school break, as well as a long weekend for All Saints, as October 31st through November 2nd are popular travel dates.

Travelers will spend 4 days, on average, in Romania, as 66% of them chose short city breaks of up to 3 days, while 20% of them chose to spend 4 to 6 days here. They’re planning quite in advance: on average, they booked their tickets 35 days in advance, with 54% booking 21 to 60 days before their travel date.

Traveling for a spooky experience this Halloween comes at a price: the average cost of flight tickets is 148 euros, compared to 137 euros the week before, or 109 euros the week after. It pays off to plan in advance: those traveling from within Europe to Romania for Halloween who planned 6 to 2 months ahead, paid less – 115 euros, on average, while those who booked up to 21 days before departure paid an average of 124 euros. However, when it comes to medium-haul flights (farther than 1500 kms away), the best price was paid by those who booked 60 to 21 days before Halloween – 148 euros.

For spooky experiences, travelers can visit Bran Castle, the famous residence of the infamous Dracula (Vlad Dracul), and the Cantacuzino Palace (better known as the Nevermore Academy in the hit series Wednesday). Also, wherever they may be, Romanians are big fans of Halloween, so you’re sure to find a thematic party, film screenings, or other events on the spookiest night of the year.

But where are Romanians spending their Halloween? Data shows that they have an increased interest in Italian destinations this season: the route Bucharest – Milan and Bucharest-Rome are on top, seeing an increase of 30 and 39%, respectively, in bookings. They are followed by routes from Bucharest to London, Bologna, Madrid, Vienna, and Venice. However, some Romanians may be choosing to escape Halloween fever by going to Turkey, as bookings to Istanbul increased by 80%, and bookings to Turkey overall doubled. Another destination that caught their eye this season is Belgium, with a 15% increase in bookings.

Where are you going to trick or treat this spooky season?