World Tourism Day, celebrated annually on September 27, is a global holiday dedicated to the essential role that tourism plays in cultural, social, and economic development. Established in 1980 by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), this day marks the adoption of the organization’s statute and aims to raise awareness of tourism’s importance as a bridge between nations and cultures, as well as a driver of sustainable economic progress.

Each edition of World Tourism Day has a special theme, focusing on current challenges and opportunities, from digitalization and sustainability to rural tourism and social inclusion. It is a day when the travel industry reaffirms its vital role, reminding us that every traveler contributes to intercultural exchange and understanding.

To mark the end of the year and the festive season, the travel agency Hello Holidays has prepared special packages designed to bring the magic of winter closer to travelers.

“World Tourism Day reminds us that every journey is more than just a holiday; it is an experience that enriches us and brings us closer to the cultures of the world. In this spirit, for the winter holiday season we have prepared a variety of offers, from themed tours of Europe’s Christmas markets to exotic destinations in Asia or Africa. Whether it’s meeting Santa Claus in Austria, celebrating New Year’s Eve at the foot of the Alps, or on the shores of the Red Sea, we want every traveler to find with Hello Holidays an experience that brings joy and unforgettable memories. At the same time, we want to show that tourism is a bridge between people and traditions, a way to discover the world and ourselves. That’s why we take on the mission of offering not just holidays, but transformative experiences, with respect for the cultures and values of each destination,” said Denisa Oprea, Marketing Manager, Hello Holidays.

St. Andrew’s Day and December 1 Holidays

Attractive destinations such as Belgrade, North Macedonia, as well as exotic locations like Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, or spectacular tours in Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. These early winter getaways are the perfect opportunity to escape the everyday routine and discover both Balkan beauty and Southeast European charm, as well as the exoticism of the Middle East or the glitter of Southeast Asia.

Belgrade enchants with its vibrant atmosphere, rich history, and authentic gastronomy, while North Macedonia welcomes visitors with breathtaking landscapes and the traditional hospitality of the locals.

For those dreaming of a different kind of experience, Morocco reveals fascinating contrasts between the desert and imperial cities, the UAE offers luxury and innovation at its finest, while the Thailand–Malaysia–Singapore tour is a true culinary and cultural adventure, with spectacular temples, ultramodern metropolises, and exotic beaches.

Christmas Markets

European Christmas markets are a true fairytale for visitors: the scent of mulled wine and cinnamon, twinkling lights turning central squares into winter wonderlands, and local artisans displaying unique souvenirs. Every destination included in Hello Holidays tours has its own charm, from Vienna’s imperial atmosphere and Prague’s medieval magic, to the colorful houses and Alsatian traditions that seem straight out of a storybook.

- Advertisement -

In Romania, the Christmas markets in Sibiu, Cluj, and Oradea are no less impressive than those abroad. Each of these cities has become a true holiday capital in recent years: Sibiu attracts visitors with spectacular decorations and themed concerts, Cluj blends modernity with tradition, while Oradea impresses with elegant architecture and the warm atmosphere of its market.

Among the thematic tours abroad, where travelers can visit some of the most beautiful Christmas markets in Europe, are: Budapest–Vienna; Alsace–Bavaria; Czech Republic–Germany–Austria; Alsace–Lorraine, and in Romania, Sibiu–Cluj–Oradea, where Hello Holidays proposes a charming tour of the markets in the true capitals of the festive winter.

Destinations for a Fairytale Christmas

This year, travelers can welcome Santa Claus in Austria, the Czech Republic, and picturesque locations in Romania, with authentic traditions and warm hospitality.

In Austria, tourists can discover the magic of the season in markets decorated with twinkling lights, where choirs sing carols and the aroma of roasted chestnuts and gingerbread fills the air. Castles and medieval squares turn into storybook scenes, offering a unique Christmas atmosphere, perfect both for families with children and couples seeking romance. In the Czech Republic, Prague’s charm reaches its peak during this period, when the Old Town Square becomes the heart of the celebrations, with its giant Christmas tree and stalls filled with traditional treats.

In Romania, Christmas has a special charm, with authentic customs and carols still sung from door to door. Mountain resorts, rustic guesthouses, and markets in major cities offer travelers authentic experiences, where local traditions harmoniously blend with the festive spirit. From abundant meals prepared with old recipes to encounters with Santa Claus in picturesque settings, Christmas holidays in Romania remain in the heart as a celebration of joy and authentic simplicity.

New Year’s Eve 2026

The New Year’s Eve offers cover a wide range of destinations for every taste. From classic Europe (Austria, Czech Republic, Switzerland, France, Greece, Italy, Spain) to exotic or unconventional destinations (Egypt, Turkey, the Nordic countries).

In classic Europe, each destination has its own way of celebrating the arrival of the New Year. In Vienna, elegant parties and classical music concerts attract tourists from all over the world, while in Paris, the spectacular fireworks on the Champs-Élysées turn New Year’s Eve into a memorable moment. Italy combines refined gastronomy with local traditions, while Spain adds color and energy with the tradition of eating “12 grapes,” one for each stroke of midnight.

For those seeking more unconventional experiences, Hello Holidays offers trips to Egypt, Turkey, or the Nordic countries. From Nile cruises and beach parties to desert safaris or a Baltic Sea cruise, each destination represents an unforgettable way to welcome the New Year. Thus, travelers can choose between the elegance of Europe and unusual adventures in fascinating corners of the world.

For details and bookings, visit https://www.helloholidays.ro/.