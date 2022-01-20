Hello Holidays counts on new destinations to Greece this year

More holiday destinations in Greece, new bus charter flights to Bulgaria, from almost all over the country, several “One day as a holiday” trips to Romania and Bulgaria, bus or plane tours in Europe are launched by Hello Holidays for 2022.

Holidays for 2022 are listed in the first special offers campaign of the year, “Our birthday is your birthday!”, held between January 20 and 25, through which Hello Holidays marks the 15th anniversary of tourism. On this occasion, 15 stays in Greece, Turkey, on the Romanian coast or tours are offered free of charge to those who make reservations during the campaign, the draw taking place at the end of it, on January 26.

Greece, the destination for which Hello Holiday sold its first vacation 15 years ago, is present in the 2022 offer with several news, the islands of Skopelos, Alonissos, Skiathos, but also Pelion, Volos. The agency organizes bus charter flights from May to the end of September, and offers accommodation a selection of hotels located very close to the beach.

Holidays in Sharm el Sheikh from 2022 are available until the end of March on charter flights, and those for Hurghada until November. For reservations from January 20 to 25, the discount is 100 euros / room.

Hello Holidays launches in 2022 several types of vacation by plane or bus in Turkey, in the coastal areas, in Cappadocia, Ephesus, Istanbul, Northern and Eastern Turkey. The first charter flight of the season is to Antalya for the Easter holidays, while flights to Marmaris, Bodrum and Kusadasi are scheduled for June. Prices for flights by plane or bus to Turkey are cut in half during the anniversary campaign.Over 80 circuit programs are on offer in Hello Holidays in 2022, in Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Macedonia, Albania, Hungary, Czech Republic, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Nordic countries or Russia, with a duration of every two to 20 days, held from February to November.

“We resume the programs we had before the pandemic, but we also add Jordan, the United States, Georgia, Turkey with Trabzon and Van, hoping that 2022 will be a year with fewer travel conditions. All these have a 15% discount reserved during the anniversary campaign “, states the marketing manager Denisa Oprea.