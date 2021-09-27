Henri Coandă Airport in the top 10 most visited airports, business trips significantly up in Bucharest

For the World Tourism Day, Uber is supporting the progressive return of business trips and commuting now that international travel restrictions are easing.

As restrictions continue to ease and travel bookings are on the incline, airport requests alone on the app in Romania have increased by almost 19 times in the last 4 months! that’s the best result in the whole CEE region. As a result, Henri Coandă Airport has been revealed within the top 10 most visited airports, according to Uber journey data in 2021 across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

London Heathrow, UK Paris Charles de Gaulle, France Paris Orly, France Lisbon, Portugal Madrid, Spain Cairo, Egypt Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Amsterdam, Netherlands Warsaw, Poland Bucharest, Romania

Coinciding with World Tourism Day, the internal data found that Thursday is the busiest day for airport trips in the year. When it comes to the most in demand times, 5 AM sees more drop offs than any other hour of the day, as customer’s head to the airport for a holiday or a business trip. While 1 PM has been revealed as the busiest for people returning home.

But it’s not just airport travel that’s seeing an increase, as business trips have significantly increased in Bucharest: riders made + 10,33% of trips via our solution Uber for Business since the beginning of the year. Commuters are swapping working from home for heading into the office and commute trips, physical business meetings and professional lunches are definitely back in our lives.

Business trips in the Bucharest center were at their highest at 9 in the morning, and 6 in the evening. When compared to other cities from the region, Bucharest ranked at n°2 for going earliest to the office.

Ranking of the most early bird cities

Paris, Zurich, Riyadh, and Jeddah at 8 am Prague, Berlin, Rome, Warsaw, Lisbon, Bucharest , Madrid and Dubai at 9 am Kyiv and Cairo at 10 am Nairobi and Abu Dhabi at 11 am .