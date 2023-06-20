High Tatras Region in Slovakia, a new tourist destination for Romanians

The Slovak regions of Liptov and the High Tatras may be a new travel destination for Romanian mountain lovers. As a matter of fact, according to travel data, the number of nights spent by Romanian tourists in the mountainous region of Slovakia exceeded the previous year’s levels. For the first 3 months of the year, the Romanian tourists have spent more than 4.000 nights in Poprad county and the statistics show that the numbers in the Liptov region doubled this winter season as well, compared with the previous one.

The two regions, that offer incredible canyons, mountains, lakes and national parks, form the Tatra Mountains destination of Slovakia. The smallest alpine mountains in Europe, Tatras Mountains are listed as UNESCO Biospheric Reserve since 1993.

“The first months of this year are showing us that the Romanian tourists discovered in the Tatra Mountains in Slovakia the ski resorts and the great skiing conditions that our destination offers – modern ski infrastructure, ski bus, as well as awarded ski in and ski out hotels. The numbers show us that they are also looking for complex family holiday packages, often choosing accommodation with dining, spa services and the aqua parks that the regions is known for. On New Year’s Eve almost 50% of the hotels capacity was occupied by Romanians.”, says Lucia Blaskova, Enjoy Tatras representative.

Tatra Mountains region in Slovakia is a destination easily reached by car from Romania, with quality hotels and accommodation, ranging from budget guesthouses to 5 stars hotels, as well as a variety of all-seasons activities. In summer, the region offers active holidays with spectacular hiking, cave exploration, mountain biking or water sports. The mineral water health spas, such as in Lúčky, Aqua-Vitel Park, and beautiful Vlkolínec village, listed as UNESCO world heritage, are also highlights in any season.

“We were pleasantly surprised to see the growing numbers of Romanian tourists that explore the Tatra mountains destination in winter, and we expect this trend to continue during the summer holidays.”, adds Lucia Blaskova.

While the High Tatras and Liptov areas are the most popular destinations among Romanian tourists in Slovakia, the historical town of Kosice has seen as increased number of visitors from Romania as well.

Visitors can enjoy a week in the area, staying in the Holiday village of Tatralandia or the Aquacity Poprad Seasons 4 stars hotel, going up the Lomnicky peak – 2nd highest point in Slovakia, 2634 m above sea in High Tatras National Park, visiting the Liptov village Pribilina and the Demanovska Cave of Ice, enjoying a guided hike to the High Tatras mountain peaks in remote areas without people, possibility to see chamois, as well as a tour of the Vychodna farm combined with a tasting of the local products, starting from 2000 euro per person, half board.