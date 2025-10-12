Hoteliers in Harghita Ready for Holidays with Food, Spa & Ski

Harghita County is getting ready to welcome tourists with special offers for the 2025–2026 winter holidays, transforming itself into an ideal destination for families and couples who wish to enjoy mountain landscapes, local traditions, and moments of relaxation. The accommodation units in Miercurea Ciuc, Băile Tușnad, and Băile Homorod are offering complex packages that combine comfortable lodging, festive meals, SPA access, and winter activities such as skiing, sledding, or bobsleighing.

Attractive rates and packages for the whole family

Tourists can choose between 4-star hotels such as Fenyő Conference & SPA or O3zone, as well as customizable packages at Hotel Bradul. Christmas packages start from 1,641 RON/person for 3 nights at Fenyő Conference & SPA, 1,789 RON/person at O3zone, and from 336 € for 3 nights at Hotel Bradul.

For New Year’s Eve, the complete package at Lobogó in Băile Homorod, for 4 nights, is priced at 2,999 RON/adult and 1,999 RON/children aged 4 to 11, with free accommodation for infants under 3 years old. Regardless of the length or type of stay, Harghita offers options suited to all preferences and budgets.

Harghita, Future European Gastronomic Region, welcomes its guests with selected holiday dishes

In addition to its spectacular landscapes, Harghita is preparing to become a European Gastronomic Region in 2027, and the local hotels are offering a preview of this culinary experience. Guests can enjoy traditional Christmas and New Year’s dishes inspired by Transylvanian and Central European cuisine, such as cozonac and beigli (sweet rolls with nuts or poppy seeds), cabbage rolls, aspic, sausages, tobă as well as local festive desserts like papanași (cheese doughnuts) and pies with cheese or apples.

Festive dinners are complemented by buffet-style meals, themed evenings, or parties with DJs, allowing every visitor to experience the authentic tastes of the region in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

From skiing to bobsleighing, Harghita offers unforgettable experiences for the whole family

For winter sports enthusiasts, Harghita’s hoteliers offer a wide range of activities: skiing and snowboarding on well-maintained slopes, sledding, bobsleigh runs, horseback riding through the snow, or off-road trips through breathtaking mountain scenery.

Children and families can enjoy visits from Santa Claus, face painting, and other creative activities, while SPA centers, heated pools, and saunas offer relaxation after an active day in the fresh mountain air.

Thus, this winter, Harghita becomes the ideal destination for those who wish to combine holiday traditions with relaxation and outdoor activities. The county’s hoteliers offer packages that bring the magic of Christmas and the energy of New Year’s Eve to the heart of the mountains, creating memorable experiences for the entire family. Whatever tourists may choose, the winter holidays in Harghita promise unique moments of joy, indulgence, and adventure, transforming every stay into a true winter fairy tale.