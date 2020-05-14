How are travel agencies getting ready for the summer season?

With the summer season approaching, travel agencies in Romania are starting to get ready to provide tourists with some options for their holidays, while complying with the new safety and protection rules amid COVID-19 crisis.

Paralela 45 tour-operator, for instance, will resume its activity gradually as of May 15, with more consultants available mainly for online sales. Offline travel agencies will be re-opened in the main cities, according to the new operating rules.

The tour-operator has increased the due dates for the vacations with uncertain departures by 21 more days before leaving. Paralela 45 recommends tourists to reschedule their vacation and not to cancel it.

Starting Friday, May 15, plane tickets for the operated flights can be booked, corporate requests are processed. Paralela 45 said that stays in spa resorts, but also at the mountains and at the seaside in Romania are currently being processed. The tour operator is also ready to resume foreign trips, for the beginning in Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus and Turkey.

“More and more countries intend and even take concrete steps to resume touristic activities, while complying with the new safety health norms. Vacations are part of our life experience and we cannot drop them, we cannot be isolated indefinitely (…) Unfortunately, we don’t have the support of the Romanian authorities during this time. We witness their indifference towards the tourism sector, although local travel agencies are covering 80% of the tourist traffic. In this negative picture, the relation between the tourist and his travel agent is essential (…) we want to move on together”, said Alin Burcea, CEO Paralela 45.

Another Romanian tour-operator, Hello Holidays, has also announced it is supplementing this month their tourist offers in Romania, Greece, Turkey, Hungary and R. of Moldova, an offer which is also available for reschedules in the case of tourists who would have liked to travel there on Easter and May 1. Hello Holidays is also launching the tours for 2021, as a first.

The tour-operator is ready to start the 2020 summer season in mid-June or from July 1, counting on such destinations as Romania, Greece, Turkey or Bulgaria, as these countries have already announced several measures to protect tourists.

“For our existing programmes we’re full, as tourists who booked trips for March, April and May or the first part of June have decided to change them for autumn vacation packages,” said Denisa Oprea, marketing manager Hello Holidays.

The tour-operators has kept the prices for the autumn tours, while also offering discounts up to 15% for reservations made by the end of July.

The new autumn offer of the agency includes one-day tours across Romania, like in the Danube Delta, Transfăgărășan or Transalpina alpine roads, Sighișoara – Viscri, The Christmas Fair in Sibiu, Brașov – Cheile Bicazului – Neamț, Cazanele Dunării – Herculane – Bigăr Waterfall, Szekler Land, Apuseni Mountains, Maramures.

For journeys abroad, there are several options, too: Veliko Tarnovo, Pleven – Ruse in Bulgaria, Evia, Egina, Ammouliani islands or Paralia Katerini in Greece or Budapest in Hungary.

Other offers abroad include: Cappadocia, Cappaccia – Rhodes Island, Cappadocia – Kusadasi in Turkey.