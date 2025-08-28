Hublou Expands to the Bucharest – Sinaia Route

One year after opening its coworking space in Bucharest, Hublou is expanding to Sinaia with a concept that blends relaxation with remote work: Hublou Home. This boutique building on the outskirts offers fully equipped apartments, available throughout the year.

Hublou Home is located amid the spectacular scenery of the Bucegi Mountains and offers five apartments always ready for longer or shorter work-and-rest stays. From studios ideal for freelancers looking for a change of scenery, to two- or three-room apartments designed for families on a hybrid vacation or small teams needing a creativity boost, Hublou Home is open year-round. During the warm season, the spacious courtyard can transform into the perfect spot for a small team-building event or brainstorming session.

“We created Hublou Home as an extension of our Bucharest space because we know how important it is to step away from the city and the office and have a peaceful place to think, create, and grow. We designed fully equipped, independent apartments so that every visitor can organize their work and relaxation periods as they see fit. The space is open to those who want to work remotely, as well as to those who simply want to discover the area’s beauty and enjoy the calm of nature,” said Carmen Pocovnicu, founder of Hublou.

Each of the five apartments features a distinct, modern design and access to a private outdoor space. Located on a quiet street, relaxation and rest are guaranteed. For those seeking relief from the long, hot summers in the big city, Hublou Home offers cool, inspiring days surrounded by nature.

The space is easily accessible, either by car or on foot from Sinaia train station. With the purity of the water and air in the mountain area making a difference, Hublou Home is also committed to sustainability, using only green energy and eco-friendly products.

Hublou Home complements the portfolio of alternative workspaces by Hublou, supporting remote work sessions. For those looking for a flexible coworking space in Bucharest, Hublou remains a boutique option, offering excellent central location, a welcoming interior with natural light and fresh air, and many other amenities. With 200 square meters and 20 workstations, Hublou Bucharest is ideal for freelancers, consultants, and entrepreneurs.

To celebrate its opening, Hublou Home offers two special deals: a 10% discount for stays of at least two nights until August 31, and a 20% discount for bookings of seven nights in Sinaia until September 30.