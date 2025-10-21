This year, Torino (Italy) was selected as the 2025 European Capital of Smart Tourism , setting an example for destinations across the continent with its innovative tourism practices. Through projects focusing on accessibility, sustainability, digitalisation, and cultural heritage, the city is embracing a new era of transformation that will benefit both its residents and visitors, setting an example for other destinations in the process.

Connecting the past with the future

Torino’s rich history and vibrant cultural scene are key to its tourism appeal. At the heart of it is the ‘ Residenze sabaude. Un territorio da re ‘ (Royal Residences of Savoy) project, which enhances Torino’s heritage by linking UNESCO-listed palaces, castles, and gardens to create an innovative cultural network. Visitors can explore these historic sites using immersive digital tools, and accessible routes, as well as sustainable mobility options. By connecting history, nature, and contemporary experiences, the project transforms the Royal Residences into a living laboratory of smart tourism, offering travellers an authentic and sustainable journey through Piedmont’s regal past and vibrant present.

It is not only the city’s cultural past that is being celebrated nowadays. Torino’s industrial heritage is finding new ways to blend into the city’s culture. Former industrial areas and car manufacturing factories, such as the Lingotto Factory , now host museums, art exhibitions, food and music festivals, and creative events that reflect Torino’s unique identity.

The future of tourism innovation starts in Torino

The Officine Grandi Riparazioni (OGR) plays a pivotal role in Torino’s digitalisation efforts. This cultural and innovation hub is home to over ten international accelerators and provides a testing site for technological innovation. By supporting start-ups, the city is able to promote and pioneer new tourism services, such as the NETA (Navigation Exploring Tourist Assistance) – a virtual tourist agent offering real-time customised itineraries in over 50 languages.

The latest technologies also enhance the city’s accessibility. For instance, the Turismabile platform provides visitors and residents with a single website offering comprehensive information on the city’s accessible services. Meanwhile, the city’s public transport system offers an integrated mobility experience by digitalising local transport, enabling tourists and locals alike to plan, book and access mobility services via a single app. The city of Torino is dedicated to becoming an accessible and inclusive destination, as demonstrated by its recent hosting of the 3rd World Summit on Accessible Tourism .

Protecting nature as key investment

Torino has been investing continuously in climate adaptation measures, to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with the aim of achieving climate neutrality by 2030. In recognition of these efforts, the city has been selected by the European Commission to participate in the EU Mission: Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities initiative. The city’s sustainability efforts include restoring and protecting its rivers and green spaces, which make up 36% of the municipality and provide 20 m² of usable urban green space per person. Apart from green initiatives, the city also places great importance on supporting its local communities. This includes establishing new spaces for residents to meet, such as the Neighbourhood Houses initiative, involving locals in setting up new partnerships and promoting local art and creative heritage to visitors.

European Capital of Smart Tourism

The European Commission has launched the European Capital of Smart Tourism competition to promote smart and sustainable tourism in the EU, network and strengthen destinations, and facilitate the exchange of best practices.