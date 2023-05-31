Insta-Locations of Europe: Your Guide for the Next Trip

Are you an instagrammer? The kind of person who is always seeking that next great place to get the perfect Instagram pic? Maybe you have a small following, or maybe you are a bona-fide influencer, with countless people waiting to see your next picture on their feeds. No matter the case, you need to put together a plan of places to get the ultimate picture, right? Simply snapping random pictures in uninspiring places simply won’t cut it in this day and age – no siree! In order to assist you on your way to internet stardom, we have put together some of the places you simply must visit, and get the ultimate shots.

With that out of the way, let’s look over our list for the top 5 places you need to go and snap some pics for your insta-reel.

Acropolis of Athens

This one is a no-brainer, right? Imagine the picture right now: the towering acropolis in the background, you posing, looking off into the distance with a look of awe and wonder on your face. How could that not get a ton of likes? Although this may be one that countless visitors have been to, you can still make it unique in your own way. Look for the correct lighting by visiting at sunset, or find an area that not many people visit and get your pic there.

Eiffel Tower

Perhaps the most iconic steel structure in Europe, one that you will have likely seen on everything, from postcards to fridge magnets and beyond. Don't forget to grab a Beret and a Baguette, and either head up to the top of the tower, or get a picture on street level. Either way, it is bound to be popular. Plus, Paris is a very romantic city, so you can also enjoy the rest of your trip there with your significant other, sipping wine and eating cheese.

Colosseum of Rome

Do you want to feel like a metaphorical Maximus in the colosseum? Waiting to get a thumbs-up from Commodus on whether your picture was good enough? Well, there is only one way to find out. You'll have to visit Rome! The colosseum is a centuries old structure, where Romans used to enjoy a whole number of things, which we won't get into detail on in this article. Worry not about the history of the colosseum, think rather of where to snap that great picture! Most people will try to get one from the outside, but venture inside and you get a true sense of just how large the structure actually is!

Popeye Village, Malta

This may seem at first to be a strange addition to the list. Built as a movie set for the 1980 movie "Popeye", starring Robin Williams as the titular, spinach-eating protagonist. This set has since been converted into a popular tourist destination, equipped with all the characters from the movies, as well as a stunning beach to take a dip in. What could be more instagrammable than a selfie with Popeye himself (or, well, a guy in a costume)? Plus Malta more generally is a beautiful island in the Mediterranean, so if this attraction isn't your cup of tea, you can still have a lot more fun around the island.

Divided Nicosia, Cyprus

Finally, another slightly peculiar addition – yet, hear us out. Nicosia is one of the last remaining divided capitals on the entire planet, let alone Europe. Due to this, the crossing between the two halves of the city is truly a unique experience. You can go from the southern, Greek-speaking section, to the northern Turkish-speaking section in just a few steps. There is an entire green line dividing them, that has been deserted, thus stuck in time for the past 50 years. If this doesn’t float your boat, you can also explore the rest of Cyprus, which boasts countless beautiful beaches, stunning mountain views, and a local population who are some of the kindest folk around.

Definitely worth a visit to capture that ultimate instagram pic!

—

In closing, although this listicle has had some unorthodox additions, we feel that it captures both popular, and less-so, places in Europe, which are worth a visit. It would be nigh-on impossible to write an article that would detail every single instagrammable location in Europe. With these, though, we believe you will be off to a good start with your picture-taking hobby.