Italy is the top country Romanians prefer for the holiday season, alongside the UK, Spain, and Greece as top destinations

The top 5 countries where Romanians are travelling to are Italy, the UK, Spain, Greece and France, but people are also going to Germany, Austria or Belgium, show data by Kiwi.com, a travel-tech company. The total number of bookings this summer surpasses the level of last year by 70%.

European cities are at the top of the list when it comes to bookings, with London, Milan, Rome, Vienna and Brussels in the top 5. People also booked holidays in Paris, Dublin or Barcelona. Compared to last year, average flight ticket prices have increased by 7,7%, but the amount is 5.8% lower than in 2019. As usual, ticket prices depend on the length of the flights.

According to the data, the majority of Romanians like to book their holidays ahead. Precisely, 37% of travellers book their holidays from 3 weeks to 2 months in advance. 14% of them take 2 to 4 months in advance, while another 14% book their time off from 1 to 2 weeks ahead. On the other hand, 8% of them are more spontaneous and book 4-6 days in advance, while 13% prefer last minute bookings and get their flights only three days in advance or less.

“It is no surprise that European destinations are at the top of the list for Romanian travellers: they enjoy visiting popular countries and cities relatively closer to home since they can benefit from flexible, accessible, and shorter plane trips. We are happy to see that the appetite for travelling has increased by 70% on Kiwi.com compared to last year and we strive to offer people an easy way to book their trip in order to contribute to their pleasant holiday experience. We are surprised to see people choose Kiwi.com for domestic flights as well, travelling to the capital city of Romania, showing that the increase of events in Bucharest has really put it on the map this summer” says Eliška Řezníček Dočkalová, Director of Customer Experience at Kiwi.com.

Regarding the amount of time spent at their destination, it seems like Romanians are big fans of city breaks, with 74% of them staying for up to 3 days in one place. 12% prefer to have 4 to 6 days of holiday, while 11% spend 1 to 2 weeks at their destinations.