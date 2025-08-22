Japan Becomes Romania’s Top Summer Destination in 2025

Japan has captured the imagination of Romanian travelers in 2025, emerging as one of the most sought-after summer destinations this year. According to Kiwi.com, a travel-tech company, bookings for flights to Japan from Romania surged, with over 55% more trips made in the first half of 2025 compared to 2024. Summer travel alone jumped nearly 50%, signaling a strong resurgence of long-haul journeys.

Airfares have become significantly more affordable, with the average ticket down nearly 20% from last year to around 360 Euros, making dreams of cherry blossoms and sushi nights more accessible than ever. Romanian travelers are also staying longer, averaging over 12 nights, and are planning well in advance, booking trips over 76 days ahead, reflecting a trend toward more thoughtful, immersive escapes.

Family travel is booming, with the share of family bookings tripling from 5% in 2024 to 17% in 2025. Couple travel saw a slight decrease from 43% to 39%, while solo travel dropped from 46% to 36%. Whether it’s temple-hopping with loved ones or exploring Tokyo’s vibrant nightlife with friends, Romanians are increasingly seeking shared experiences.

Japan also serves as a gateway for broader Asian adventures. 68% of Romanian travelers are pairing their Japanese trips with other destinations such as South Korea, Taiwan, or Thailand, often flying through hubs like Bucharest, Budapest, Seoul, or even Chișinău.

As for destinations within Japan, the classics remain favorites: Tokyo, Osaka, and Okinawa continue to attract the most visitors. However, 2025 has seen a record expansion in variety, with Romanians exploring 15 different cities in the first half of the year alone, up from just 6 in 2024.

Summer remains the peak season, with July and August seeing the highest demand. From vibrant festivals to outdoor adventures, Romanian travelers are chasing not just destinations but unforgettable experiences and lasting memories. In 2025, Japan isn’t just a place to visit—it’s becoming a summer tradition to remember.