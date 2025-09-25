Newly established in Antalya, the destination management company (DMC) Greet UP! will operate under the Join UP!™ brand. Its management and team consist of experienced professionals from the local tourism industry.

To consistently deliver high-quality services and personalized vacations that highlight the best attractions, Join UP!™ is now expanding into local on-destination services.

The robust growth of Turkey’s tourism sector and its positive outlook made it the ideal starting point for this new project. The first DMC agency in what will become a global network will offer accommodation, transportation, guided tours, and tourist activities for both corporate and leisure groups.

“Opening our own DMC marks a new chapter in the history of our rapidly expanding travel brand,” said Serhii Kyrychenko, Business Development Director at Join UP!™. “Through this strategic move, Join UP!™ is building its own travel ecosystem, offering a seamless travel experience that supports visitor growth and promotes the tourism assets of the destinations we operate in.”

From a business perspective, the ability to offer multiple services will provide a competitive advantage, creating opportunities for more favorable cooperation terms with agencies and partners while enabling the development of new attractive offers for travelers. At the same time, Join UP!™ continues its close collaboration with local partners and tourism service providers in all markets where it operates.

With over 15 years of history and a presence in Romania since 2022, Join UP!™ offers more than 40 destinations and operates in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, and Ukraine.