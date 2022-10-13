Kiwi.com: Are Romanians traveling long distance?

Since in 2022 we’ve seen countries across the world ease coronavirus restrictions and change their approaches to seeing Covid-19 as a manageable part of our lives, the travel industry was yet again strongly impacted by these changes. Kiwi.com, a travel-tech company, shares traveling data regarding an overview of Romanians’ behavior on long-haul flight and longer vacations.

Compared to pre-pandemic year 2019, in 2021 there was a decrease of 35.6% in long-haul flight bookings, which are destinations over 4000km away. In 2022, and with the overall increase of bookings from Romania, the number of customers choosing long-haul flights on Kiwi.com increased by 140.68% compared to 2021, and by 54.67% compared to 2019. It seems that the pandemic made Romanians look for more far away from home destinations. The top countries Romanians are long – hauling to are the United States of America, Canada, India, Mexico, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Nepal, and Vietnam.

Of the cities they booked, the most popular are Toronto, Montreal, New York, Denpasar, Bangkok, New Delhi, Kathmandu, and Manila. The most popular month for the long-haul Romanian travelers is April, while the least popular is June. It seems that Romanians are long distance traveling not necessarily when holidays are usually peaking.

What is interesting, though, is that their stay at destination period distribution is not that different compared to 2019, Kiwi.com data shows. In 2022, out of the Romanians that are booking long-haul flights, 52% stay at destination between 1 and 2 weeks, 16% stay at destination between 3 weeks and 2 months, 14% stay between 2 and 3 weeks and other 14% stay between 4 and 6 days.

However, even if the number of long-haul flights increased, medium haul (1500-3999km) flights remain the most popular form, over short-haul (0-1499km) and long-haul, with 51% of Romanians choosing this option.