May 1 at Euforia Retreat&Spa: Seaside Escape in Wabi-Sabi Style

A three-night stay and two open brunch events on May 1 and May 3 are part of Euforia Retreat & Spa’s offering for travelers seeking a unique seaside experience during the traditional May mini-holiday that marks the beginning of summer. The “Tradition & Reconnection” package, which sold out shortly after its launch, was created for couples and groups looking for relaxation and a connection with nature, starting from 2,910 lei/room. Guests can enjoy wellness sessions, creative activities for adults and children, live music evenings, and themed brunches — on May 1, “International Workers’ Day,” and May 3, “French Riviera.”

“Guests are drawn to the idea of spending May 1 in a location right on the Black Sea coast, where the focus is on relaxation, intimacy, and quality. The brunches we regularly organize are open to the public, offering a concentrated taste of the Euforia Retreat & Spa experience,” says Oana Cristian, Events Manager at Euforia.

The brunches take place at Euforia RestoBar, the hotel’s restaurant which also operates independently. It emphasizes fresh, locally sourced ingredients, with no preservatives or artificial additives, all procured from farms, grocers, and family-run businesses in the Dobrogea region.

“Our philosophy translates to ‘soul food,’ prepared with care, focusing on the natural flavor of each ingredient. We’re not chasing impressive plating or complex techniques, but rather the emotion a well-made dish can evoke. It’s about comfort, warmth, and the joy of sharing something good in a place that inspires calm. Starting in 2025, once we’ve expanded our team with an experienced pastry chef, we aim to make our dessert section a defining part of our culinary identity,” explains Chef Claude.

For 2025, Euforia Retreat & Spa anticipates a 25% increase in hosted events, driven by growing demand for conferences, workshops, team-building retreats, and both business and wellness retreats. In-house events with personalized concepts and a focus on unique experiences are also expected to grow compared to 2024.

In a first for Romania’s seaside, Euforia is launching “Artă pe Pâine” (Art on Bread), a proprietary event designed to spotlight the work of artists from Dobrogea and other parts of the country.

“‘Artă pe Pâine’ is a concept curated by Euforia Retreat & Spa, designed as a tribute to artistic expression in all its forms. It’s held periodically over weekends, transforming Euforia’s spaces into a living gallery where art comes alive and creativity blends with the warm, authentic atmosphere of the retreat. Each edition is an invitation to discovery — a chance to step into the artists’ worlds, understand their creative journey, and connect with them in a relaxed, informal, yet deeply inspiring setting,” adds Oana Cristian.

Euforia expects a 20% increase in revenues this year. The occupancy rate was up 80% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2024, surpassing expectations by one-third.

The average stay is around two nights during the off-season and two to three times longer in summer. Euforia’s guests are mainly families and couples from Bucharest-Ilfov — just a three-hour drive from the coast — as well as from other parts of Romania. So far, international guests have come from the UK, U.S., Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Spain, and Hungary.

Euforia Retreat & Spa was opened following a €2.2 million investment of Romanian capital, in July 2023. The hotel is located between Eforie Nord and Eforie Sud, where the Black Sea meets Lake Techirghiol. It features 20 uniquely designed rooms by Annterior Studio, based on the wabi-sabi aesthetic — an art form that finds beauty in imperfection, authenticity, and nature. The two-year renovation transformed and expanded an interwar villa originally built in 1930. Now part of the hotel, the building — once owned by renowned Romanian hematologist Cecil Poppa — had served variously as a vacation home, protocol villa, and private residence.