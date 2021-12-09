More than 13,000 Romanians spent their holidays in the Maldives this year till October

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, 13,230 Romanians spent their holidays in the Maldives until October this year. Almost 4,000 (3,921) Romanian tourists visited the Maldives in January alone, and at the end of October, the total number exceeded 13,000 tourists, according to data available on the website of the Maldives Ministry of Tourism.

This exotic destination, already favored among tourists in Romania, celebrates 50 years of tourism in 2022. The story of the Maldives is one about transformation, innovation and resilience. 50 years ago, no one could have imagined that these tiny islands, scattered across the Indian Ocean, could turn into a destination that captures the imagination and dreams of millions of people around the globe.

The beauty of the Maldives is self-contained, but the tourist infrastructure has been built of hoteliers in the last 50 years. In the 1970s, the Maldives was largely a remote, uninhabited archipelago. Mainly fishermen lived on the islands, and there were no regular flights and no tourist investment in the Maldives. Without tourist infrastructure, the small runway on Hulhule Island – that could barely be considered a commercial airport -didn’t see much traffic, so the Maldives were completely absent from the tourists’ maps.

Today, the Maldives – which is made up of almost 1,200 tiny islands – tell a story different. Year-on-year development and growth has been exponential. Between 2018 and 2021, almost 50 new resorts have been opened. And this growth rate is now considered quite typical of the Maldives.

The Maldives are now best known for the concept of resort island, with the multitude of picturesque islands providing hoteliers with the opportunity to develop their own island community.

The islands welcome tourists with bungalows above the water, underwater restaurants and plenty of leisure stuff: snorkeling, scuba diving and other water sports, trips to the coral atolls, spas.

Practically, after 50 years of intensive tourism, the Maldives turned from 1,192 dispersed islands without foreign investments into a tropical paradise full of private island resorts. Moreover, besides the traditional hotels, the alternative accommodation units have increased. Overall, the Maldives counts 156 resorts with 37,522 beds, 631 pensions with 10,093 beds, the so-called liveboard (158) and 13 hotels.

How you get to the Maldives?

For the Romanian and European tourists, the traditional period of time ideal for this destination is November -March, although the islands are a hot spot during the entire year. Tourists are advised to travel through a travel agency to save time, costs and risks.

➢The most important tour operators in Romania have already launched charter flights from Bucharest and from Cluj to the Maldives.

➢ The first departures have been scheduled at the end of November.

➢ Packages can include stays of 7, 14 or even 21 days.

➢ There are offers such as you stay 7 nights and pay only 6.

➢ Prices start now from EUR 1,200/adult, 7 nights, including breakfast.

➢ The time in the Maldives is GMT+5 and the time difference from Romania is +3 hours (09:00 a.m. in Romania is 12:00hrs in the Maldives).

➢ Tourists who travel to the Maldives can obtain their visa upon arrival and they have to previously own a confirmation of the hotel booking for the entire stay in a registered accommodation unit.

• All travelers, including those vaccinated against COVID-19 with the complete scheme, must have a negative PCR test conducted with 96 hours at the most before arriving in the Maldives.

• A Passenger Locator Form must e filled in 48 hours before the arrival via Imuga -https://imuga.immigration.gov.mv/ethd/

• At this moment, the Maldives is on the red list for Romania but the recommendation for tourists is to check this status near their departure.

The Maldives is thus waiting for tourists eager for exotic places, inviting them to look at “The Sunny Side of Life”.