More tourists chose Romania for short summer stays, study finds

The total number of bookings to Romania on Kiwi.com has increased by 67.7% compared to the same period last year;

Israelis, Brits, Italians, French and German people are the top nationalities coming to Romania via Kiwi.com;

According to data provided by Kiwi.com, most visitors coming to Romania spend less than a week in the country.

Kiwi.com, a travel-tech company, shares travelling data regarding incoming tourism to Romania during the summer months. The total number of bookings for this period has increased by 67.7% compared to the same period last year, despite flight tickets’ average prices increasing by 42.2%, returning close to pre-pandemic levels. The top 5 countries where tourists come from to visit Romania are Israel, the UK, Italy, France and Germany, with the UK replacing Spain from last year’s top. Tourists are also visiting from the US, Hungary or Canada.

According to data on Kiwi.com, Bucharest remains the most visited city in Romania, with 58.8% of tourists arriving here, the most popular routes being through Tel Aviv, London, Vienna, Brussels and Milan. Compared to 2021, London and Tel Aviv switched positions, while Milan replaced Madrid as a top 5 origin city for Bucharest. Cluj-Napoca follows, visited by 11.5% of tourists, most coming from London and Dublin, and Iași by another 8.5%.

Tourists coming to Romania preferred shorter stays this summer, as data from the company shows. At a time with growing interest about Romania’s touristic potential, it seems that most incoming travelers are choosing the country for city-breaks and short stays. This summer, 35% of tourists that booked a return flight spent less than 3 days here, while 25% stayed for 4 to 6 days, as compared to 30% and 18%, respectively, in 2021.

In terms of planning, most tourists booked their summer stays in Romania between 3 weeks and 2 months in advance (34%). However, 17% decided on last-minute deals, booking less than 3 days before their visits, and another 9% 4 to 6 days in advance. Although most tourists came in August, there was an even distribution of incoming visits during the three summer months, owing, in part, to the country’s booming festival season.

*Data analysis includes bookings made on Kiwi.com from January 1st until August 15th for travels during June 1st – August 31st of each year.