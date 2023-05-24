New concept on the Romanian coast: Digital detox in the middle of nature at Corbu

Several tourism operators in Corbu, who own accommodation and catering facilities arranged in accordance with the specifics of the area, are launching the concept of “digital detox by the sea” starting from the 2023 season, with holidays on virgin beaches, to reconnect with nature, and they want to transform the area into the best-known and most sought-after oasis of tranquility on the Romanian Black Sea coast.

Rezident Corbu, Pensiunea SunScape, Cherhanaua Luna de Corbu and Let’s Build Corbu have so far invested over a quarter of a million euros in the comfort and leisure of tourists and promote the place, atmosphere and spirit of the Corbu area to attract guests who want a quiet alternative and relaxing seaside holidays, authentic food and unique experiences in nature.

Corbu Beach, included in the Danube Delta Reserve, is about 20 km long, with a width of about 50 meters, and is 12 km from the Mamaia resort and 48 km from Eforie Nord. “The development of the protected area does not compromise its natural beauty as long as the economic operators are responsible and dedicated to preserving the local authenticity”, said Alexandra Bogatu, the founder of Rezident, who set up ten double rooms in Corbu.

The Rezident hotel network of apartments and rooms for rent reached 76 accommodation spaces in 2023, after the opening of Rezident Corbu, almost du blu compared to last year. From this season, Rezident Corbu offers the experience of a stay a few steps from the sea, in the comfort of an accommodation similar to a hotel room. The holiday at Rezident Corbu costs between 466 lei and 1,345 lei/room/two nights and between 1,450 and 3,840 lei/room/seven nights.

“Tourists can enjoy the authenticity of the area in fish dishes and can live on the edge of the beach in former fishermen’s homes. They can admire sunrises with their children and they don’t have to leave their pets at home”, added Alexandra Bogatu.

Digital detox by the sea” is the concept of holidays in Corbu from the 2023 season, supported by the members of the “Let’s Build Corbu” community, which includes a number of economic operators in the area who support each other to attract tourists. “Let’s Build Corbu contributes to the development of promotion, marketing and branding activities of accommodation spaces, restaurants, events and other commercial activities within the radius of Corbu commune. Let’s Build Corbu wants to support land owners with the aim of developing the area harmoniously and respecting the legal regulations”, stated Manuel Rotaru, founder of Let’s Build Corbu.

Part of the community are the Bucharesters Cristian and Andreea Filip, the owners of the SunScape Pension, an accommodation and entertainment complex located 250 meters from Corbu beach, where tourists have home-like amenities.”We wanted to spend our holidays on the Romanian coast, and in the last two years we have focused our attention and all our efforts on the development of the SunScape concept, a place where people like us can come, who want quality tourism and peace, in to the detriment of congested and polluted areas“, said Andreea Filip, architect and co-founder of SunScape.

Another local entrepreneur, Adi Popescu, former manager of a club in Bucharest, moved six years ago to Corbu, where he opened a restaurant specializing in fish. “Luna de Corbu is a unique place, located in an incredibly beautiful natural environment, which offers an authentic and peaceful experience. I am pleased to contribute to its development into a top destination for tourists who want to be closer to nature and enjoy an exceptional culinary experience”, said Adi Popescu.