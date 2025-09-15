New travel routes from Romania this autumn

This autumn brings news for Romanian travelers, as several new routes will be launched from major cities across the country. On Kiwi.com, the travel-tech platform, tickets are already available, offering convenient access to both classic European city-break destinations and more exotic escapes.

Starting 26 October, passengers departing from Bucharest will have new options to explore. Direct flights to Berlin (Germany) will operate every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. On the same day, connections will also open to Prague (Czech Republic) – available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and to Bordeaux (France), with flights every Wednesday and Sunday. From 27 October, Turku (Finland) will join the list, with departures twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

Round-trip fares on Kiwi.com are currently available from 460 RON to Berlin for a 5 night stay, making the German capital an attractive option for both business and leisure travelers.

Also from 26 October, Cluj-Napoca will expand its international reach with direct flights to Marrakesh (Morocco), operating on Thursdays and Sundays. From 27 October, flights will connect the city to Stockholm Skavsta (Sweden), followed on 28 October by a direct route to Oslo Sandefjord Torp (Norway).

For those seeking a Scandinavian getaway, round-trip tickets to Stockholm can be found on Kiwi.com from 418 RON for a 4 night stay in October. Marrakesh, a destination growing in popularity for Romanians, offers the perfect blend of cultural discovery and exotic adventure for those who wish more than a city-break.

From 27 October, Iași will be connected directly to Copenhagen (Denmark), a city increasingly sought after for both its design culture and vibrant lifestyle. One day later, on 28 October, the network will expand with new routes to Prague (Czech Republic) and Valencia (Spain). These connections add to Iași’s growing role as an important travel hub in the region.

Meanwhile, from 28 October, travelers from Brașov will enjoy direct flights to Milan Malpensa (Italy), operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. With fares starting at 224 RON on Kiwi.com, the Italian fashion capital becomes more accessible than ever, whether for shopping, gastronomy, or onward travel across northern Italy.

The addition of these new routes reflects the increasing demand among Romanians for diverse travel options. European capitals remain top choices for short breaks, while destinations such as Marrakesh or Valencia highlight a growing appetite for cultural exploration and warmer getaways during autumn and winter.