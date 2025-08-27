The Nucșoara Commune City Hall and the Conservation Carpathia Foundation have launched the new themed trail “Architects of Nature.” The trail adds a unique hiking experience to the Făgăraș Mountains tourism map and aims to promote the nature of Nucșoara, its biodiversity, landscapes, and local culture.

The trail is easy in difficulty, making it suitable for families with children. It passes through forested areas, lakes, and ancient beech trees, which give the cultural and natural landscape of Nucșoara its distinctive character.

The themed trail combines hiking with nature interpretation and highlights three “architects” of nature: the European bison, reintroduced in the Nucșoara area; the beaver, known for the way it transforms its habitat; and humans, who shape the landscape.

Panels along the trail explain how these three “architects” have historically contributed to shaping the mountain landscape, through small river dams or traditional practices such as grazing, haymaking, and firewood collection. The texts are designed to be accessible and engaging, turning the hike into an interesting and immersive experience.

The new trail invites visitors to discover Nucșoara’s nature up close, in a different way than when hiking to Moldoveanu Peak. It complements experiences already developed through the “Forest of Immortal Stories” project – arboricupovesti.ro, an initiative by Nucșoara City Hall and Conservation Carpathia Foundation, highlighting 2,544 ancient beech trees in the area, which can even be adopted.

“I believe Nucșoara has a lot to show, and I can confidently say that we have one of the most spectacular communes thanks to our nature, our history, and our people. This new trail is an invitation to explore, spend time, and walk through places that are truly special. Come for the Architects of Nature, stay to discover the beech trees, and then head to Moldoveanu Peak,” said Ion Cojocaru, Mayor of Nucșoara.

Christoph Promberger, Executive Director of the Conservation Carpathia Foundation, emphasized the project’s importance:

“Through projects like this, we take an important step toward strengthening the relationship between people and nature and contribute to the sustainable use of natural resources by protecting them. Bison and beavers are striking examples of how species can reshape entire ecosystems for the better, and this trail connects visitors and the local community to the natural processes that give life to the Făgăraș Mountains.”

An Experience Accessible to All

The “Architects of Nature” trail is 3.7 km long, takes approximately 2-3 hours to complete, and is easy, making it suitable for families, teens, and adults of all ages. Information panels along the trail provide accessible explanations and engaging illustrations, turning the hike into an interactive nature lesson.

The trail also features three relaxation areas, located in clearings and a panoramic spot, allowing hikers to admire the scenery and rest. These areas can also be used by school groups for outdoor lessons.

Visitors can follow the trail starting from Nucșoara City Hall, turning right at the first intersection toward Slatina village. The trail entrance is marked with a panel, and visitors can navigate using signs and installations along the path. Those arriving by car can park at the designated start point (GPS coordinates provided).

Both this trail and the other trails through the ancient beech areas created as part of the Forest of Immortal Stories can be explored online via browser:

https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/ac88a40a018c4113b53bf8b16972390b

GPS tracks are available for download at: https://arboricupovesti.ro/viziteaza-nuscoara

The “Architects of Nature” trail was developed under the LIFE Carpathia project (“Creating a wilderness area in the southern Carpathian Mountains, Romania,” LIFE18 NAT/RO/001082) in partnership with the Romanian Ecotourism Association.

The LIFE project aimed to restore degraded habitats, protect biodiversity, and develop initiatives that benefit local communities.

Between 2019 and 2024, the project was implemented by the Conservation Carpathia Foundation in partnership with:

Carpathia Forestry Association

Piatra Craiului Făgăraș Conservation Hunting Association

SC Carpathia Agro & Finance SRL

Conservation Capital Consulting Ltd.

Argeș County Gendarmerie Inspectorate – Basarab I

ProPark – Foundation for Protected Areas

Financial support came from the European Commission’s LIFE Nature program and the Arcadia Foundation through the Endangered Landscapes Programme.