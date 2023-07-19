Pafos: A Green and Digital Destination

Pafos, Cyprus is paving the way for Europe to become a sustainable, digitally immersive tourist destination. Pafos and Seville, Spain are the 2023 European Capitals of Smart Tourism , awarded by the European Commission in recognition of their innovative initiatives to improve the sustainability and accessibility of their tourist experience.

The city effortlessly blends ancient archaeological wonders with sustainable and digital initiatives , offering a unique and immersive experience for visitors to discover. With its rich historical legacy, stunning natural beauty, and warm climate, Pafos has become a beloved destination for travellers seeking an unforgettable escape. The coastal city has something for everyone, whether you may be an avid history buff , a sports enthusiast , or simply seeking relaxation under the sun.

As the mythical birthplace of the Greek goddess Aphrodite, the city carries an air of mystique and legends. With its captivating architectural marvels and profound historical importance, Pafos stands as a testament to the island’s rich cultural heritage. Beyond its archaeological wonders, Pafos also boasts a charming old town with narrow streets lined with traditional Cypriot houses adorned with colourful bougainvillea. The quaint area also offers cafes, boutique shops, and traditional taverns where visitors can savour authentic Cypriot cuisine.

One of the city’s most iconic sites is the Pafos Archaeological Park , a sprawling UNESCO World Heritage Site that showcases an impressive collection of ancient ruins. Within this vast complex, visitors can explore the awe-inspiring remains of Roman villas, stunningly preserved mosaics depicting mythological scenes, ancient amphitheatres, and the renowned Tombs of the Kings—a necropolis carved into the solid rock.

The UNESCO Archaeological Park app is an exemplary measure implemented by Pafos to allow visitors to immerse themselves into the city’s rich history. This tool is filled with informative videos, audio guides, infographics, and 360 tours, all accessible in multiple languages. Smart QR-coded signs have been set to replace static information signs throughout the city. This initiative offers the opportunity to share more dynamic and detailed information while eliminating visual pollution.

Pafos offers a wide range of cycling paths for all abilities that cover 600 km with 12 dedicated routes for visitors to choose from. These routes pass through streams, forests, villages, and historically significant sights. Additionally, these routes have QR codes along the way to provide information and enrich the cycle experience. Cyclists can enjoy the fresh air and stunning scenery for a fun and low-carbon method of exploring the area. Whether you are looking for a self-guided tour or a challenging mountain biking holiday, Pafos has a unique and suitable cycle route to get you there.

Visitors who travel by car will still enjoy a hassle-free experience with the Pafos’ Smart Parking Project . It aims to optimise the city’s parking management and help those with mobility needs by informing app users of when and where to find free parking spaces to save time and fuel.

Discover Pafos and experience the intersection of natural beauty, sustainability, and innovation. To learn more about the European Capital of Smart Tourism competition and Pafos’ smart practices, watch this video .