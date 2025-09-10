Paralela45 announces the launch of its charter flight program for the 2026 summer season, which brings absolute firsts to the Romanian market, along with the expansion of traditional destinations and regional flights, representing a 60% increase compared to 2025. The Early Booking campaign starts on September 10, with discounts of up to 50%.

For the first time, starting in 2026, tourists will be able to travel by charter flights to holiday resorts in Montenegro, operated exclusively by LOT Polish Airlines, one of Europe’s most reputable carriers. This makes the Montenegrin coastline accessible to Romanian tourists under high standards of comfort and safety, with package prices starting from €599/person/stay, including round-trip flights, transfers, travel assistance, and 4-star hotel accommodation with breakfast.

The collaboration with LOT Polish Airlines is part of Paralela45’s expansion and consolidation plan on the Romanian market following its merger with Rainbow Tours, one of the largest travel agencies in Poland. The merger procedures were finalized in June.

Another charter flight is to Faro, the gateway to Portugal’s Algarve, one of the most spectacular coastal regions in Europe. This route also provides access to Costa de la Luz (Spain), a picturesque area still largely undiscovered by Romanian tourists. A holiday in Costa de la Luz starts from €646/person during Early Booking at a 4-star hotel.

Costa Brava (Spain) returns to Paralela45’s offer in 2026, with more regional flights departing from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Iași. In addition, the charter to Kos (Greece) will operate weekly flights from Bucharest, from June until the end of September, with packages starting from €425/person/stay, including a 10% launch promotion and a 20% Early Booking discount.

The 2026 summer program also includes flights to the Greek islands of Crete (Chania and Heraklion), Rhodes, Zakynthos, Lesbos, Kefalonia, Santorini, as well as new offers for Antalya and Bodrum. For hotels where Paralela45 holds guarantee and exclusivity contracts, prices are attractive, and availability is guaranteed.

The Early Booking campaign starts on September 10, 2025, with discounts of up to 50%, available within the allocated seat limits and under dynamic pricing conditions. To respond to the economic context and reduced purchasing power while offering more flexibility, Paralela45 simplifies payments from three installments to two: 10% advance at booking and 90% 30 days before departure for reservations made by October 31. For the first time on the Romanian market, until October 31 Paralela45 also offers tourists a free local excursion as a bonus:

Montenegro – Montenegro Tour (€70/adult, €60/child 03–12 years)

Portugal – Postcards from the Algarve (€65/adult, €55/child 03–12 years)

Kos – Magic Kos: from Kos to Kefalos (€51/adult, €26/child 03–12 years)

Costa Brava – Magical Barcelona & Park Güell (€80/adult, €70/child 03–12 years)

Tunisia – Tunis – Carthage & Sidi Bou Said (€55/adult, €35/child 03–12 years)

Hurghada – Hurghada City Tour (€15/adult, €8/child 03–12 years)

“Early Booking remains one of the most advantageous ways to reserve a holiday, as it allows access to the best rates and widest availability. Tourists can thus secure their desired vacation with a minimum amount, making the overall financial effort easier to manage. Installments can increase up to 12 through our partnerships with several commercial banks. Travel agents are available in our physical agencies or just one click away on WhatsApp, all social media channels, our website, or via call center: 021 9192,” said Ioana Burcea, Head of Business Innovation at Paralela45.

In addition to summer charters, Paralela45 is launching a new range of tours, a fresh concept based on charter flights with a duration of seven nights, such as:

Egypt – Secrets of the Nile: from €795

Turkey – The Taste of Orient: from €650

Montenegro – Albania – Macedonia – Kosovo – The Four Elements: from €695

These summer 2026 tours will be available starting mid-September, with special launch promotions. This new type of product will allow tourists who want to combine an active holiday with a seaside stay to purchase two consecutive packages: a seven-night tour in one of the desired destinations, followed by a one-week stay in the same country. For example, a tour in Spain followed by a stay on the Costa Brava.

“We expect a strong 2026 season, with more direct flights, expanded regional departures, and the introduction of dynamic packages for tourists who want full flexibility in customizing their holiday. Solid negotiations with hoteliers will ensure competitive offers, while the focus will remain on flexible booking and payment conditions, complemented by constant communication and fast support. After a 2025 marked by increased customer price sensitivity and an election context that slowed bookings, we are ready to deliver value, diversity, and flexible conditions to all those who choose to travel with us,” said Alin Burcea, CEO of Paralela45.