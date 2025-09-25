Paralela45 Unveils Summer 2026 Offers in National Roadshow

Paralela45 tour operator announces its 2026 summer holiday program on direct flights during a roadshow held in ten cities, attended by hundreds of partner travel agencies, highlighting the advantages of booking during the presale period. Travelers pay a 10% deposit and the remaining balance 30 days before departure, benefiting from unique discounts for bookings made by October 31, 2025: a free local excursion for six destinations and a €100 megabonus for any charter reservation, in addition to the Early Booking discount of up to 50%.

A first for the Romanian market, these discounts available until October 31 allow travelers to book their 2026 summer holidays earlier at significantly lower prices.

For example, a holiday in Montenegro, a new destination in Paralela45’s summer 2026 portfolio, costs €1,514 for two people at a four-star all-inclusive hotel, with the charter flight departing June 16 operated for the first time in Romania by LOT Polish Airlines. Travelers pay 10% at booking (by the end of October) and the remaining 90% 30 days before departure. The final price includes the €100 megabonus, plus the free local excursion “Montenegro Tour,” normally priced at €70/adult and €60/child (ages 3–12).

In Faro/Algarve (Portugal), a one-week holiday starting June 13 costs €2,341 for two people at a four-star all-inclusive hotel, plus the free excursion “Portugal – Postcards from Algarve,” worth €65/adult and €55/child.

In Costa de la Luz (Spain), the package for two people departing June 16 costs €1,880 at a four-star all-inclusive hotel.

In Costa Brava (Spain), a destination returning to Paralela45’s offer with departures from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Iași, the one-week holiday starting June 23 costs €1,279 for two people at a three-star hotel with breakfast. Guests also receive the free excursion “Costa Brava – Magical Barcelona with Park Güell,” valued at €80/adult and €70/child.

The 2026 summer flight program, covering all Romanian cities with airports, includes the Greek islands Kos (weekly flights from Bucharest), Crete – Heraklion (Bucharest, Iași, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Târgu Mureș, Oradea, Sibiu, Brașov, Craiova, Baia Mare) and Crete – Chania (Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Bacău), Rhodes (Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Timișoara), Zakynthos (Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara), Corfu (Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara), Lesbos (Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca), Kefalonia, and Santorini (from Bucharest).

Antalya will be served from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Timișoara, Târgu Mureș, Oradea, Sibiu, Satu Mare, Brașov, Constanța, Bacău, Baia Mare, while Bodrum will have flights from Bucharest.

In Spain, Costa Brava and Costa de la Luz are joined by Costa Blanca (Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca), Costa del Sol (Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca), Palma de Mallorca (Bucharest, Iași, Timișoara), Gran Canaria, and Tenerife (from Bucharest).

Weekly flights to Sardinia will depart from Bucharest, while Sicily will be served from Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca.

Direct flights to Cyprus are available from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, and Timișoara; Tunisia from Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca; and Hurghada from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Iași.

In a new event format, Paralela45 has already met with hundreds of agencies in Timișoara, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Bacău, and Bucharest between September 15–23, and will continue in Pitești, Sibiu, Brașov, Galați, and Constanța between October 6–10.

“We are celebrating 35 years of activity in tourism through all events organized in 2025. We bring an innovative concept for our roadshow: a relaxed and festive setting with product presentations, dinner, party, and an anniversary cake. We want the meetings to be both informative and an opportunity for networking and strengthening trust through direct dialogue. Presale is essential for our travelers’ vacations and the success of the season, and with this occasion we also present to our partners the bonus programs, loyalty schemes, and support offered through our Paralela45 regional representatives,” said Ioana Burcea, Head of Business Innovation at Paralela45.

“We want the new summer offer to convey diversity and confidence. We aim for a 60% increase in the number of direct flights compared to the previous season, with debut destinations, expanded traditional routes, regional departures, innovative products, and, above all, flexible offers built on the solid Paralela45 – Rainbow Tours partnership. 2026 will be a strong season, and we are fully prepared together with our partners,” added Alin Burcea, CEO of Paralela45.

During the roadshow, Paralela45 also introduces new partners Rainbow Tours, one of the largest travel agencies in Poland, with which it merged this year, as well as new management team members supporting the expansion of its network, which now includes 50 street-level agencies. Among the first key hires is Marian Ionescu, appointed Commercial Director, responsible for expanding the agency network and coordinating sales teams. With 23 years of experience in the travel industry in Romania and EMEA, Ionescu has previously held CCO and Commercial Director roles in both Romanian and multinational companies, including Perfect Tour Group, RIN Hotels, Tourism Moldova SA, Business Travel Turism, and Teleperformance Romania.