Plane tickets from 20 euros to the main European destinations

During the pandemic, airlines faced staff shortages, with a much reduced number of flights or seats per flight compared to the pre-pandemic period, airports did not have enough staff to provide ground services, and travelers changed the style of traveling. With all these unknown elements, the system of prices and promotions was no longer a priority, nor were the old reservation periods and promotions respected.

The good news is that, starting with the year 2023, plane ticket promotions will bring prices similar to those before the pandemic and that we will again see plane tickets under 50 euros for the most loved European destinations. The first promotions are already active, so Romanians can even now find plane tickets for the year 2023 starting from 20 euros / flight.

According to Vola.ro specialists, in the coming weeks the airlines will launch more and more promotions for plane tickets from the year 2023, culminating in January. Traditionally, the month of January is the month with the lowest prices for plane tickets, the month of discounts at major airlines and the month in which travelers eager for lower prices make their first travel plans. Also then, Vola.ro will bring back to the spotlight the annual Cheap campaign, through which it informs travel enthusiasts about all the promotions available at the airlines.

Tourists no longer have to hunt for the lowest prices depending on the destination or the flight schedule of the airlines, because they can buy cheaper plane tickets for most destinations in Europe. The cheapest rates are for the classic routes, such as Bucharest – Milan, Bucharest – Vienna or Bucharest – Madrid, where Romanians choose to take a short city-break, a skiing holiday or visit their family.

Prices from 20 euros for plane tickets

The lowest price that Romanians can pay for a trip by plane is 20 euros / ticket for flights to Milan, London or Vienna. Venice is also on the list of the cheapest plane tickets, from 26 euros. For Rome, Brussels and Venice, prices start from 30 euros / flight.