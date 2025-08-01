Praid, one of Transylvania’s oldest resorts, is currently going through one of the most difficult economic periods in its recent history. The Praid Salt Mine — the area’s main tourist attraction, which used to draw up to 500,000 visitors annually — was forced to close following severe flooding in May–June 2025, with no clear reopening date. This unexpected situation has triggered a major economic crisis in a community heavily reliant on salt mine tourism. However, it has also opened the door to new tourism opportunities — from outdoor adventures and natural attractions to local gastronomy and creative initiatives by local entrepreneurs.

“Praid is one of Transylvania’s oldest resorts and a true example of resilience. Even in the absence of its main tourist draw, this community is not giving up. Together with local entrepreneurs and authorities, we’ve begun rebuilding tourism by diversifying activities and promoting lesser-known local treasures. We hope visitors who used to come for the salt mine will give other Praid and Székely Land experiences a chance. Beyond challenges, we believe this moment can mark a new beginning for local tourism — more diverse, more authentic, and more sustainable,” said Károly Szabó, Executive Director of ADI Harghita (Visit Harghita).

New Directions for Tourism in Praid

Local and regional authorities are working with business owners to diversify Praid’s tourism offering and establish viable alternatives to salt mine tourism. The focus is on creating authentic, sustainable, and recreational experiences that can revive visitor flows and support long-term growth.

Authentic Local Experiences: What to Do in Praid This Summer

With the salt mine inaccessible, visitors can discover a more authentic and surprising Praid. Activities include:

Pottery workshops and clay art at Casa Flori de Sare

A visit to the Village History Museum to learn about Székely life and traditions

Mini ZOO Praid, a family-friendly attraction offering an educational nature experience

For active travelers, options include:

Guided hikes on Salt Hill or in the spectacular Praid Valley Gorges

Cycling tours , horseback riding, or visits to the Craftsmen’s Plateau to purchase local handmade products

Relaxation at Praid Wellness Center, and a taste of local cuisine — from traditional Székely goulash to kürtőskalács — round out the experience.

Culinary Highlights

Harghita County has been named European Gastronomic Region for 2027, in recognition of its multicultural culinary heritage rooted in tradition, diversity, and sustainability. Tourists can enjoy authentic dishes at local guesthouses and restaurants, featuring Hungarian and Transylvanian influences.

Notable culinary events include:

Taste of Transylvania

The Stuffed Cabbage Festival

The Pancake Festival in Ocna de Sus

These events showcase seasonal products and allow visitors to enjoy traditional flavors in a friendly, natural setting.

Saltwater Pools and Praid’s Public Bath

A solid alternative to underground tourism is Praid’s outdoor saltwater pool, recently modernized. Meanwhile, an increasing number of local hotels and guesthouses are investing in wellness amenities — including indoor/outdoor pools, saltwater baths, jacuzzis, and spa treatments. This helps maintain Praid’s spa identity and offers visitors relaxing, health-focused alternatives despite the salt mine’s closure.

Nature Tourism and Nearby Discoveries

Praid is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, offering well-preserved landscapes and striking views. Visitors can hike through Harghita’s forests, explore mountain trails, or walk segments of the famous Via Transilvanica, which passes through the area. Nearby towns like Gheorgheni, Odorheiu Secuiesc, and Miercurea Ciuc provide access to architectural heritage, local culture, and complementary experiences.

Local Attractions

Praid also features modern, creative attractions perfect for families and young travelers:

Butterfly House Praid – Romania’s first permanent tropical butterfly house (opened in 2012), showcasing hundreds of butterflies from Asia, Africa, and South America

The Upside-Down House – A visually striking structure that challenges perception and entertains visitors

Magic Selfie House – A whimsical space designed for creative photography and social media content

A Destination in Reinvention

Despite the setback of the salt mine’s closure, Praid is taking decisive steps to reinvent itself — from internationally recognized gastronomy and wellness facilities to modern attractions and nature exploration. With determination and collaboration, the local community, authorities, and tourism operators are turning this crisis into a genuine opportunity for transformation and sustainable growth.