Predeal Opens €1.3M Mountain Coaster, New Tourist Magnet
Predeal Mountain Coaster has become the new tourist attraction in the mountain resort of Predeal. The summer toboggan project, which cost €1.3 million, has finally been completed and officially inaugurated, Rador reports.
Each sled can be ridden by a single adult, or by an adult together with a child. The price for one ride is 28 lei, and the operating hours are from 10:00 to 17:00. The track has a total length of 822 meters, with an elevation difference of 91 meters. It consists of an uphill section of 332 meters and a downhill section of 490 meters. The summer sled (Mountain Coaster) is located right next to the Clăbucet ski slope. The installation in Predeal was designed for continuous operation throughout the year. In total, thrill-seekers will have 22 sleds at their disposal. Each sled can carry one adult and one child up to 12 years old, with a maximum permitted weight of 130 kilograms.
If weather conditions allow, the Mountain Coaster can also operate during the winter season. The system will be immediately shut down in case of unfavorable weather (fog, heavy rain, blizzard) or visibility under 20 meters. The sleds are built from aluminum and polyethylene and are equipped with magnetic brakes, redundant centrifugal brakes, and two-point safety belts.
Another summer sled track will be inaugurated in Sinaia, running from Cota 1400 down to Cota 1000. This project cost 12 million lei and will be the longest in Romania, with 65 sleds carrying tourists along a distance of over 2 kilometers.
