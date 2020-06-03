Record booking in Romania during the COVID-19 pandemic: Young family books chalet in the mountains for 9 weeks

A record tourism booking has been made through Travlocals Romanian booking platform: a young family has booked a chalet in the mountains for nine weeks. It is a young family with a child that has made a record reservation in May in a quiet, remote village at the foot of Cozia Mountains.

As a matter of fact, modern chalets are the most sought after accommodation units on the platform, next to tree houses and glamping units.

If nine weeks have represented the longest booking on the platform, the highest sum spent in an accommodation unit was EUR 1,968.

In just six months of existence, Travlocals has got together 100 accommodation units and travel experiences, and created over 700 customer accounts.

268 bookings have been registered only in May out of those 800 in the past 6 months.

100% of the accommodation units are fully booked on the months of June, July and August, with around 15% having all weekends fully booked during the summer.

The platform has brought together 100 partnerships: over 70 accommodation units countrywide, from chalets and traditional houses to tree houses and over 20 travel experiences, from bike tours in the Rosia Montana area up to bison and bear watching, rafting, brunches at the mansion or pottery classes.

Radu Fusea, Travlocals founder, said that “the countryside, authentic tourism is Romania’s chance to re-launch as country.” “The good news is that the interest for Romania is on the rise. Although it’s just early June, 10% of the accommodation units are already fully booked for the June-August period“, he stated, adding that these figures prove they are on the right track.